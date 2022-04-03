Seaside police seize meth following car chase

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento area traffic stop resulted in law enforcement discovering about 80 pounds of methamphetamine, around 100,000 pills suspected to contain fentanyl and about $4,100. According to the California Highway Patrol - Valley Division, during a traffic stop on March 7, officers stopped a Jeep for...
WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Over 2 pounds of what police allege to be illegal oxycodone pills and marijuana were seized following a police chase through areas of Daviess and Pike county. In a Facebook post, the Washington Police Department reported the arrest of 37-year-old Toddrick Ogburn. According to police,...
ROCHESTER, Ind. (WEHT) — Numerous drugs, guns and thousands in cash were seized Monday during a search warrant arrest in northern Indiana. Police say a narcotics investigation lead to the arrests of Seth Newcomb, 24, and Lazarus R Hernandez, 20, both from Rochester, Ind. Officers say during their search of the apartment, they found one […]
VACAVILLE (KRON) – After a local clothing store contacted police Sunday, alleging three women stole over $300 in merchandise before fleeing westbound on Interstate 89, “officers were determined to not let this theft go unnoticed,” according to a Facebook post from the Vacaville Police Department. “Armed with an accurate license plate and vehicle description, officers […]
Petaluma Man Dead after Motorcycle Accident on San Antonio Road. The crash happened around 6:30 a.m., near Novato southbound 101 of San Antonio Road. Furthermore, the investigation revealed that 46-year-old Grossman was splitting lanes when traffic ahead suddenly slowed down. The motorcyclist then rear-ended a van before spinning around and...
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas police say they arrested two suspects for allegedly carrying $10.5 million in cocaine in a truck Friday morning. In a pair of tweets, LVMPD said detectives stopped a truck for driving erratically near Interstate 15 and St. Rose Parkway around 2:30 a.m. "The...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - Four teenagers were arrested nearly a month after they allegedly pushed another teen into traffic, causing him to be struck by a car and critically injured, according to Hemet Police. 15-year-old Angel Botello Hernandez was riding his skateboard on February 28 near the intersection of Stetson...
The brother of a missing Nevada woman, who disappeared Saturday from a Walmart parking lot, said chilling surveillance video shows a man forcing his way into her car before driving away. Naomi Irion, 18, of Fernley, was last seen about 5 a.m. at the store’s parking lot, according to a...
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Two people were killed in a collision Wednesday shortly after 8:45 p.m. in Oakland, police say. “Oakland Police officers attempted to make a traffic stop in the 1300 block of 76th Avenue; however, the individual fled in their vehicle south bound 76th Avenue from International Boulevard,” police stated in a news […]
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A known gang member has been sentenced to death after he was found guilty of carrying out several murders in Visalia, according to the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office. On Tuesday, March 15, a judge sentenced 32-year-old Noel Herrera to death for three murders he committed as the gunman in […]
MODESTO, Calif (KTXL) — A convicted felon who was previously sentenced under California’s “three strikes” law was granted his release on parole earlier this month. In a March 1 hearing at Valley State Prison in Chowchilla, the State Board of Parole Hearings granted parole for Isabello Joe Rivera, 66, of Patterson, the Office of Stanislaus […]
Two men face drug trafficking charges after a police dog named Trapper sniffed out suspected crystal meth in a car, according to police. The K-9 cop helped police discover the alleged methamphetamine during a search on March 19. Luis Pacheco-Lopez, 40 of Medford, and Daniel Velarde-Medrano of Huntington Park, California,...
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One person was arrested and large amounts of suspected methamphetamine and marijuana were seized after Vincennes police served a search warrant in the 200 block of North 3rd Street Friday night. Ashlea S. Boatwright, 22, is facing several drug-related charges including dealing in methamphetamine after...
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A teen driver who hit and killed a 29-year-old McFarland man Saturday night originally left the scene but later returned, according to the California Highway Patrol. Just before 11 p.m. on Saturday, CHP was dispatched to Sherwood Avenue west of Garzoli Avenue in McFarland for reports of a pedestrian being struck […]
The suspect has been identified in that brazen and ill-conceived theft of an expensive bottle of Remy Martin Louis XIII Cognac from a steakhouse on Mt. Hamilton last week, and she's very, very sorry. As we surmised yesterday, it was probably just something done on a drunken dare after a...
STOCKTON, Calif. — One person was killed and another person was injured in an early morning shooting in Stockton, authorities said. It happened at 1:06 a.m. in the 2300 block of Pacific Avenue, the Stockton Police Department said. A 31-year-old man was found by officers and was taken to...
