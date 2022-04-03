ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seaside, CA

Seaside police seize meth following car chase

By Caitlin Conrad
KSBW.com
 3 days ago

Seaside Police seized a large amount of methamphetamine following a car chase Friday...

www.ksbw.com

Comments / 0

Related
ABC10

3 people arrested, found with about 80 pounds of meth

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento area traffic stop resulted in law enforcement discovering about 80 pounds of methamphetamine, around 100,000 pills suspected to contain fentanyl and about $4,100. According to the California Highway Patrol - Valley Division, during a traffic stop on March 7, officers stopped a Jeep for...
SACRAMENTO, CA
MyWabashValley.com

130 mph police chase ends with arrest, 2 lbs of pills seized

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Over 2 pounds of what police allege to be illegal oxycodone pills and marijuana were seized following a police chase through areas of Daviess and Pike county. In a Facebook post, the Washington Police Department reported the arrest of 37-year-old Toddrick Ogburn. According to police,...
WASHINGTON, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Pound of meth seized, two men arrested by Indiana police

ROCHESTER, Ind. (WEHT) — Numerous drugs, guns and thousands in cash were seized Monday during a search warrant arrest in northern Indiana. Police say a narcotics investigation lead to the arrests of Seth Newcomb, 24, and Lazarus R Hernandez, 20, both from Rochester, Ind. Officers say during their search of the apartment, they found one […]
ROCHESTER, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seaside, CA
City
Del Rey Oaks, CA
City
Yosemite National Park, CA
City
Del Rey, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Seaside, CA
Crime & Safety
KRON4 News

Police recover hundreds of dollars in stolen goods

VACAVILLE (KRON) – After a local clothing store contacted police Sunday, alleging three women stole over $300 in merchandise before fleeing westbound on Interstate 89, “officers were determined to not let this theft go unnoticed,” according to a Facebook post from the Vacaville Police Department. “Armed with an accurate license plate and vehicle description, officers […]
VACAVILLE, CA
L.A. Weekly

Michael Grossman Killed in Motorcycle Crash on Highway 101 [Marin County, CA]

Petaluma Man Dead after Motorcycle Accident on San Antonio Road. The crash happened around 6:30 a.m., near Novato southbound 101 of San Antonio Road. Furthermore, the investigation revealed that 46-year-old Grossman was splitting lanes when traffic ahead suddenly slowed down. The motorcyclist then rear-ended a van before spinning around and...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Chase#Police#Methamphetamine
KRON4 News

Driver fleeing police kills 2

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Two people were killed in a collision Wednesday shortly after 8:45 p.m. in Oakland, police say. “Oakland Police officers attempted to make a traffic stop in the 1300 block of 76th Avenue; however, the individual fled in their vehicle south bound 76th Avenue from International Boulevard,” police stated  in a news […]
OAKLAND, CA
FOX40

Convicted felon under CA’s ‘three strikes’ law granted parole release

MODESTO, Calif (KTXL) — A convicted felon who was previously sentenced under California’s “three strikes” law was granted his release on parole earlier this month. In a March 1 hearing at Valley State Prison in Chowchilla, the State Board of Parole Hearings granted parole for Isabello Joe Rivera, 66, of Patterson, the Office of Stanislaus […]
PATTERSON, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Herald and News

Police dog sniffs out crystal meth, two men arrested

Two men face drug trafficking charges after a police dog named Trapper sniffed out suspected crystal meth in a car, according to police. The K-9 cop helped police discover the alleged methamphetamine during a search on March 19. Luis Pacheco-Lopez, 40 of Medford, and Daniel Velarde-Medrano of Huntington Park, California,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
MyWabashValley.com

Police seize 240 grams of meth, 3 lbs. marijuana during Vincennes arrest

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One person was arrested and large amounts of suspected methamphetamine and marijuana were seized after Vincennes police served a search warrant in the 200 block of North 3rd Street Friday night. Ashlea S. Boatwright, 22, is facing several drug-related charges including dealing in methamphetamine after...
VINCENNES, IN
KCRA.com

1 killed, 1 injured in Stockton shooting, police say

STOCKTON, Calif. — One person was killed and another person was injured in an early morning shooting in Stockton, authorities said. It happened at 1:06 a.m. in the 2300 block of Pacific Avenue, the Stockton Police Department said. A 31-year-old man was found by officers and was taken to...
STOCKTON, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy