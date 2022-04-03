Seaside police seize meth following car chase

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A known gang member has been sentenced to death after he was found guilty of carrying out several murders in Visalia, according to the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office. On Tuesday, March 15, a judge sentenced 32-year-old Noel Herrera to death for three murders he committed as the gunman in […]

