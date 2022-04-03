ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
From Iron Lady to Leather Woman: Gillian Anderson takes to the red carpet in £6,500 multi-coloured patchwork gown

By Charlotte Griffiths
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Her starring roles include playing Margaret Thatcher in The Crown – but you would never have seen the Iron Lady in anything quite like this…

Gillian Anderson took to the red carpet in Cannes on Friday wearing a £6,500 multi-coloured patchwork gown made entirely from lambskin leather, described by fashion house Chloe as having a 'modern yet feminine allure'.

Ms Anderson, who won an Emmy last year for her role as the former Prime Minister, was in the South of France to accept Variety magazine's Icon Award.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ttohc_0exovb3s00
Gillian Anderson took to the red carpet in Cannes on Friday wearing a £6,500 multi-coloured patchwork gown made entirely from lambskin leather, described by fashion house Chloe as having a 'modern yet feminine allure'

Collecting the accolade, the 53-year-old star said she had 'played a lot of iconic women in my very long career' – before listing starring roles as Marilyn Monroe, Lucille Ball and her X-Files character, Dana Scully, as well as Mrs Thatcher.

Her next TV role is as Eleanor Roosevelt in the US series The First Lady.

Speaking in 2020 about an early style blunder she made at her first Golden Globes, she said: 'It was a gold dress, slightly like a geisha style, with a band around the middle.

'I was on the worst-dressed lists all over the world… I don't think I've worn anything quite as offensive since then.'

