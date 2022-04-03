ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

COVID-19 hospitalizations drop to record low in Alabama

By Zach Hester
CBS 42
CBS 42
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SSr1Q_0exounXx00

ALABAMA (WHNT) — COVID-19 hospitalizations are at their lowest levels since the pandemic began more than two years ago.

According to the most recent data from the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH), 86 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Friday, April 1. That’s the lowest number of hospitalizations associated with the virus in the entire pandemic.

New COVID variant in Alabama not a concern for now, doctors say

Hospitalizations have been on a downward slope since the height of the Omicron variant earlier this year. On January 25, 2022, Alabama recorded 2,961 patients hospitalized with the virus, only a few short from the peak of 3,084 patients on January 11, 2021.

In his March message, State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said the trajectory of COVID-19 in Alabama was headed in the right direction.

“The numbers of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are declining, knowledge of the virus has grown, safe and effective vaccines are available to eligible people ages 5 and older in the United States,” Harris stated. “Most Alabamians have some immunity either from vaccines or past infection, testing is widely available, and several new oral antiviral treatments, and a pre-exposure prophylaxis for the immunocompromised are now authorized.”

Harris also noticed Alabama’s once solid red map, indicating every Alabama county was at a high risk of spread for the virus, now shows blues and yellows, signaling low or moderate risks.

FDA postpones meeting on Pfizer COVID vaccine for kids under 5

As of April 2, only one Alabama county, Sumter County, was labeled high risk.

In North Alabama, Franklin County is the only county labeled a substantial risk, one step down from a high risk. All other counties in North Alabama are either given a low or moderate risk.

For the latest on COVID-19 in Alabama, visit the Alabama Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS 42

Man arrested for 8 pounds of fentanyl, 50 pounds of marijuana

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Deputies with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office arrested one man after he was found with over eight pounds of fentanyl and about 50 pounds of marijuana. Howard Grant, 52, was arrested Thursday, March 30 after deputies pulled him over for a traffic violation at I-65 northbound.  Grant was driving a […]
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WTGS

Memorial Health officials say they are seeing low hospitalization numbers of COVID-19

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — Not only is Chatham County seeing a decrease in COVID-19 numbers but area hospitals are also seeing relatively low numbers. Dr. Stephen Thacker with Memorial Health Hospital said the county's COVID-19 site is being updated with back-logged information which will make it seem like the county is experiencing a spike in COVID-19 numbers.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
Local
Alabama COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Alabama Health
State
Alabama State
Local
Alabama Vaccines
Local
Alabama Coronavirus
KRGV

COVID-19 hospitalizations drop across Hidalgo County

The Valley's largest county is reporting a drop in COVID-19-related hospital stays. "This is as low as we've been in a very long time," Hidalgo County Health Authority Dr. Ivan Melendez said. "It looks like we're trending lower and lower and lower." On Monday, health officials reported 79 people hospitalized...
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Alabama#Covid#Whnt#Omicron#State Health
CBS 42

Prosecutor: Alabama shovel murder may have been motivated by race

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A prosecutor claims race may have been a factor in the killing of a 25-year-old man after he was beaten to death with a shovel in Mobile. During a bond hearing Monday, a prosecutor told a judge that Morgan Barnhill, 27, killed Etienne Murray based on his belief that Murray had […]
MOBILE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CBS 42

Cassie Carli’s body found: Timeline

NAVARRE, Fla. (WKRG) — When Navarre mother Cassie Carli and her daughter Saylor vanished from Navarre, it sent off a multi-state search with the Federal Bureau of Investigations working on the case. WKRG News 5 is keeping track of the developments as they happen. Check back as we bring you the latest on Cassie Carli’s […]
NAVARRE, FL
CBS 42

CBS 42

29K+
Followers
7K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy