Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II will start Sunday in the team's game against the Sacramento Kings. Payton comes off the bench when the Warriors are at full strength, but that will not be the case on Sunday. Klay Thompson is getting the back end of the back-to-back set off due to right Achilles tendon injury management. As a result, Thompson will step into a starting role.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO