Tulsa, OK

Police investigate after a five-year-old girl was shot in a drive-by shooting

By Dana Nickel, FOX23 News
 3 days ago
TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE (4/02; 10:13 p.m.) — Tulsa police released a statement after investigating a drive-by shooting that left a five-year-old girl injured.

Tulsa Police Sgt. Phil Whitehead explained that a large group of people were outside a house on 51st Place North.

According to Whitehead, a white SUV passed through the intersection of N Rockford Ave and E 51st Place North, and the suspects in the vehicle fired numerous rounds towards houses and people near the intersection.

A five-year-old girl was struck in the left shoulder and was transported to St. Francis by EMSA, according to police.

A nearby car and another resident were also impacted by the spray of gunfire.

Police are investigating a drive-by shooting after a child was shot at a north Tulsa home.

The shooting was first reported just before 8 p.m. Saturday in front of a house on 51 Place North.

According to officers at the scene, the shooter drove by and fired at least three shots. The only victim was a young child under 10-years-old. FOX23 doesn’t know the exact age or gender of the child at this time.

Police confirmed the child’s injuries were nonfatal, and the child was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

A witness called into FOX23 and said she lived several houses down and heard several gunshots.

This is a developing story. Download the FOX23 News app to receive updates as they happen.

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

