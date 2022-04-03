Police investigate after a five-year-old girl was shot in a drive-by shooting

TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE (4/02; 10:13 p.m.) — Tulsa police released a statement after investigating a drive-by shooting that left a five-year-old girl injured.

Tulsa Police Sgt. Phil Whitehead explained that a large group of people were outside a house on 51st Place North.

According to Whitehead, a white SUV passed through the intersection of N Rockford Ave and E 51st Place North, and the suspects in the vehicle fired numerous rounds towards houses and people near the intersection.

A five-year-old girl was struck in the left shoulder and was transported to St. Francis by EMSA, according to police.

A nearby car and another resident were also impacted by the spray of gunfire.

Police are investigating a drive-by shooting after a child was shot at a north Tulsa home.

The shooting was first reported just before 8 p.m. Saturday in front of a house on 51 Place North.

According to officers at the scene, the shooter drove by and fired at least three shots. The only victim was a young child under 10-years-old. FOX23 doesn’t know the exact age or gender of the child at this time.

Police confirmed the child’s injuries were nonfatal, and the child was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

A witness called into FOX23 and said she lived several houses down and heard several gunshots.

