Students Compete In Underwater Robotics Challenge At Jenks Aquatic Center

By News On 6
 3 days ago
More than 150 students put underwater robots they designed to the test on Saturday.

This was part of the annual "SeaPerch Challenge" at Jenks Aquatic Center.

Students from 3rd grade to high school seniors competed in challenges designed to highlight how well their machines move underwater.

the nonprofit "Flight Night-Tulsa" provided the SeaPerch build kids to classrooms around Tulsa.

Winning teams from the competition will be invited to participate in the National SeaPerch challenge in Maryland later this year.

