HS lacrosse roundup: Cicero-North Syracuse boys get first win for new coach

Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football’s exclusive club grew by two this offseason. Garrett Shrader and Duce Chestnut earned coveted single-digit jerseys, an unofficial designation for the team’s best players and leaders.
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 42; Low: 28. Snow possible — no fooling. See the 5-day forecast. HOUSE OF THE WEEK: This 3,644-square-foot home in Liverpool has four bedrooms, a gourmet kitchen, an entertainment space in the basement and new hardwood flooring throughout the first-floor living spaces. Take a look inside.
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Joe Sindoni has been around long enough to know many of the most accomplished names in Section III high school football over the past couple of decades. That circle includes several notable figures with roots deep into Liverpool’s rich football heritage, such as Tim Green, Chris Gedney, George O’Leary and George Mangicaro.
Comments / 0