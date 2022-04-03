ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cicero, NY

HS lacrosse roundup: Cicero-North Syracuse boys get first win for new coach

By Pat Spadafore
Syracuse.com
Syracuse.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Cicero-North Syracuse boys lacrosse team opened its 2022...

www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
Syracuse.com
Syracuse.com

52K+

Followers

40K+

Posts

22M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
Syracuse.com

How Syracuse police, venue intervened to cancel a rap concert. Plus, SU player enters transfer portal (Good Morning CNY for April 1)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 42; Low: 28. Snow possible — no fooling. See the 5-day forecast. HOUSE OF THE WEEK: This 3,644-square-foot home in Liverpool has four bedrooms, a gourmet kitchen, an entertainment space in the basement and new hardwood flooring throughout the first-floor living spaces. Take a look inside.
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
52K+
Followers
40K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy