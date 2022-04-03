ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vista, CA

Person killed in traffic crash on SR-78 in Vista

By City News Service
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23NjEq_0exojp1y00

VISTA, Calif. – (CNS) – A person was killed in a vehicle crash Saturday morning on State Route 78 in Vista, authorities said.

The crash on the westbound freeway, at the Emerald Drive onramp, occurred about 3 a.m., the California Highway Patrol reported.

Police: Scooter rider hurt after running red light, hitting Uber

It was not known whether the fatality died at the scene or an area hospital.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Comments / 0

FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego

15K+

Followers

5K+

Posts

3M+

Views

Related
ABC4

Major crash shuts down I-15 freeway, Life Flight dispatched

SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4) – A major crash shut down lanes in Spanish Fork on Thursday. Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) says the northbound lanes along I-15 were completely blocked at one point. Deputies say the crash happened around 11:30 a.m. when a stalled vehicle was stopped on the highway and was struck by an oncoming […]
SPANISH FORK, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Vista, CA
Sports
City
San Diego, CA
Vista, CA
Crime & Safety
Vista, CA
Accidents
City
Vista, CA
Local
California Sports
Local
California Crime & Safety
ABC Big 2 News

Update: victim in deadly car-pedestrian crash identified

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- The Odessa Police Department has now released the name of the victim killed in a hit and run crash. He has been identified as 28-year-old Michael Joe King. The Odessa Police Department has arrested a woman following a deadly auto-pedestrian accident that happened early Tuesday morning. 25-year-old Christy Contreras has been charged with […]
ODESSA, TX
KSBW.com

3 children airlifted after big rig made an illegal U-turn on Highway 101: CHP

SALINAS, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash that happened Monday morning on northbound Highway 101 at Hartnell Rd. According to the highway patrol, the driver of a big rig truck cut off a sedan after making an illegal U-turn. Officers said the sedan rear-ended the truck and was lodged under the trailer.
SALINAS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#State Route 78#City News Service Inc#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Uber
NBC Los Angeles

Pre-Dawn Earthquake Shakes Parts of Southern California

Some Southern Californians were awakened by shaking from a magnitude-3.4 earthquake early Tuesday centered in southwestern San Bernardino County. The pre-dawn quake was centered near Rancho Cucamonga and Ontario at about 3:30 a.m. It was 4.3 miles deep. There are no reports of damage or injuries. Shaking was reported in...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
Nationwide Report

2 people killed after a head-on crash on 215 Freeway (Riverside, CA)

2 people killed after a head-on crash on 215 Freeway (Riverside, CA)Nationwide Report. On Tuesday, two people lost their lives following a two-vehicle accident on 215 Freeway. As per the initial information, officers actively responded to the freeway’s northbound lanes near the Washington Street exit at approximately 1 a.m. after getting reports of a car crash [...]
RIVERSIDE, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

 https://www.fox5sandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy