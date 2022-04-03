ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Caeleb Dressel gets first Pro Swim Series win since Tokyo Olympics

By OlympicTalk
NBC Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCaeleb Dressel picked up his first Pro Swim Series race victory since the Tokyo Olympics, though he had to share it. Dressel, who earned five gold medals last summer, tied for the win in a 100m freestyle in San Antonio on Saturday, the last day of the final top-level meet before...

olympics.nbcsports.com

