100 Thieves open LCS Spring Split playoffs with victory

 3 days ago

100 Thieves opened the LCS Spring Split playoffs with a sweep over Cloud9 on Saturday in the first round of the winner’s bracket.

100 Thieves advance to Round 2 of the winner’s bracket. Cloud9 drop down to the losers bracket, where they’ll play Golden Guardians.

100 Thieves defeated C9 in 26 minutes on red to open, 35 minutes, also on red, and 34 minutes on blue to clinch the best-of-five series. Jungler Can “Closer” Celik of Turkey racked up a kills-deaths-assists ratio of 5-1-10 in the clinching map.

The top four playoff finishers will split a $200,000 prize pool, with first place taking home $100,000.

The playoffs continue Sunday with one match:
Team Liquid vs. Evil Geniuses (winners bracket)

–Field Level Media

