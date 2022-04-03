One killed in head-on crash with party bus

A Honduran man is dead following a Friday night head-on crash involving a party bus in Evangeline Parish.

The Turkey Creek Police Department responded at 8:00 pm on April 1 to a report of the crash on US Hwy 167 near Earl Deville Road.

The crash claimed the life of 25-year-old Jose Villanueva.

An investigation revealed Villanueva was driving south on Highway 167 with one male passenger when his vehicle moved into the northbound lane and collided with a party bus with passengers on board.

According to police, Villanueva died as a result of the crash. His passenger was removed from the vehicle by first responders and transported to Rapides Medical for treatment.

The driver and passengers of the party bus were treated on scene with minor injuries. Two were transported to Rapides Medical.

The cause of crash remains under investigation

