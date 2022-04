NEEDHAM, Mass. — Purnell Sabky was just 13 months old when he was diagnosed with Niemann-Pick Disease A. The fatal rare disease carries a life expectancy of only three years. Purnell made the most of his short time inspiring thousands to donate over $750k towards research for a cure. The medication he helped to advance has given extra quality time and much needed comfort to multiple families who are battling this disease.

