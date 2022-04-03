ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay Harbor Islands, FL

Bay Harbor Islands Spring Egg Hunt

bayharborislands-fl.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRain or Shine - the Bay Harbor Islands Spring Egg Hunt is BACK!. Join us for...

www.bayharborislands-fl.gov

Comments / 0

Related
Leavenworth Times

Easter Festival and Egg Hunt slated for April 9

Nancy Baker is the recreation supervisor for aquatics, special events and special programs for the city of Leavenworth Parks and Recreation Department. In this Q&A, she talks about the upcoming Easter Festival and Egg Hunt. What are some of the activities at the Easter Festival?. The festival runs from 1-2:30...
LEAVENWORTH, KS
Delaware Gazette

Genoa Twp. to hold egg hunt, spring cleaning events

WESTERVILLE — A fun spring tradition is returning to Genoa Township — its annual Egg Hunt. “The last time the Township scheduled an egg hunt was March 28, 2020,” the township said in its newsletter. “In a dramatic turn of events, the hunt was canceled due to the COVID-19 statewide stay-home order which began on March 23 and lasted until April 6. Ongoing safety concerns prevented the event from occurring in 2021.”
WESTERVILLE, OH
tatler.com

Jumby Bay Island

To have an early morning ‘sound healing’ session, overlooking the Caribbean Sea with a soundtrack of the breeze whistling in the palm trees and the deep reverberations of the sound of gongs and Tibetan singing bowls, is the sort of simple pleasure only money can buy. This is a do-nothing paradise sprawled across 300 acres, into which you immediately relax as soon as you step off the resort’s private speedboat. There’s not a car in sight – just a few golf buggies – and the island is only accessible by boat to those staying overnight. This beachfront dazzler will scoop you up and bring you back to life with sun, sea and ceviche. The island is peppered with suites, villas and properties – a mixture of privately owned and holiday rentals. The newest to join the rental group is Cocoa Beach, a divine open-plan villa of five bedrooms, three living rooms, an outdoor dining terrace and pool, not to mention hammocks, outdoor showers and a stretch of private beach. Food and drink here is a highlight (and possibly the most glamorous all-inclusive offering in the Caribbean), with a Casamigos margarita beach bar, and a margarita hotline on room service, too. But a highlight is Jumby Bay’s weekly Sunday beach BBQ, which serves the most heavenly beetroot and orange salad alongside tender flame-grilled lobster, lamb and chicken – and Moët, which flows as readily as San Pellegrino.
FOOD & DRINKS
NewsWest 9

Downtown Odessa hosting egg hunt

ODESSA, Texas — Downtown Odessa will be bringing back the Downtown Egg Hunt for Easter 2022. Businesses in Odessa will have prize-filled eggs that community members can find by following the Bunny Trail map. Prizes from the egg hunt will also be available at the Downtown Odessa office. The...
ODESSA, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Local
Florida Society
City
Bay Harbor Islands, FL
StatelineKids

Easter Egg Hunts and Events in the Rockford Area

Looking for some Easter fun for your kids? There are many Easter Egg Hunts in the Rockford area happening this year. Some are free, some are low-cost, and all will be a hopping good time! Make your plans to attend some of these Stateline egg hunts this year. These egg...
ROCKFORD, IL
1420 WBSM

Rhode Island Audubon Hosts Trickiest Egg Hunt Around

Spring is in the air this week and, with it, thoughts of Easter. The egg hunt events are starting to fill calendars around the SouthCoast at local parks, farms and businesses. But one local organization is hosting an egg hunt like no other, and it's not for those who like to keep things simple.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Candy
The Daily Record

Walnut Creek to host egg hunt

WALNUT CREEK – The annual Community Easter Egg Hunt in Walnut Creek will be held on Saturday, April 9. The hunt will start at 10 a.m. on the campus of Walnut Hills Retirement Community, located on Olde Pump Street in Walnut Creek. Families are encouraged to come by 9:15...
WALNUT CREEK, OH
Boston Globe

Think spring with an egg platter

Whether you call them stuffed, dressed up, or the ghoulish name deviled, the 13.5-inch oval egg platter from Casafina is designed for the hors d’oeuvre and comes in pale blue, fitting for an Easter or springtime party. The Portuguese company, whose wares are crafted by artists, created the stoneware platter to hold 24 halves — conveniently, a carton of eggs, with a center spot for a spice or herb. The platter is oven- and microwave-safe, and also comes in white, gray, and red ($54 to $59). Available at Kitchen Outfitters, 342 Great Road, Acton, 978-263-1955 and kitchen-outfitters.com, or go to casafinagifts.com.
ACTON, MA
AnsonRecord

Winery hosting Easter egg hunt

Vineyard at the Old Place will be hosting an Easter egg hunt and celebration on Saturday, April 9, from 11 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. Activities will include the Freedom Farmz Mobile Petting Zoo, a bouncy house, photos with the Easter Bunny, and an easter egg drop from a helicopter. Please bring Easter baskets for the egg drop. The Hog N’ Dog Too food truck will be on-site for lunch. The admission will be $5 for adults, and free for children 12 and under. No outside alcohol is allowed due to ABC regulations.
ANSON COUNTY, NC
Atlantic City Press

4 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $699,788

You can have it all… because this home does! Close to the beach! Easy access to ACE or GSP, and shopping! Resort backyard with gorgeous pool! Close to 11 great golf courses! Great Schools! Nature Preserve in your neighborhood with hiking, biking, and walking trails! Completely renovated! So many checks…you need to check this home out! Nestled between the EHT Nature Preserve and Ballamor Golf Club is a one of a kind home that is situated on 1 private acre in the ultra quiet, prestigious Sherwood Forest neighborhood. This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home has 3000 sq ft of living space with an additional 2300 sq ft of unfinished space that could be converted to a second master suite and a full finished basement, or use it for storage! Move right in with no worries since everything has been done for you within the last 4 years! This custom home, originally built in 1991, is built with 2x6 construction, has extra insulated exterior and interior walls which makes it extremely quiet as well as energy efficient. New Timberline lifetime warranty roof, 2 new energy efficient HVAC systems, new energy efficient water heater, new well, new septic system, new pool liner, new energy efficient DE pool filtration system with automatic timer, new pool pump, new sprinkler system with 8 zones for the gorgeous landscaping in the front and back yards. New landscape lighting which up lights many of the unique specimen trees surrounding the pool patio. A MUST SEE FOR THE DISCERNING EXECUTIVE!!!
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Society
Power 93.7 WBLK

Are You Okay If This Happens at a Tim Hortons Drive-Thru?

We have all been to a Tim Hortons drive-thru. I think I mean that quite literally. Very few Buffalonians have not been to a Tim Hortons. We see those drive-thru lines in the morning between 6-9 am. They get crazy long, to the point you might forget about your morning coffee or Timbits and keep driving...at least until you get to the next location.
BUFFALO, NY
The Independent

Indianapolis couple in their 70s vanish on a cross-country road trip

An elderly couple on a cross-country road trip has vanished “into thin air” somewhere in the Nevada desert.Ronnie Barker, 72, and his wife Beverly Barker, 69, left Oregon on their way to Tuscon more than a week ago but never arrived to meet their daughters. “It is literally like they fell off the face of the earth, like they just vanished,” the couple’s daughter, Jennifer Whaley, told KVVU. “We have hope, but as each day goes by, it’s very hard to stay positive. We’re trying.”They were last observed in surveillance camera footage on Sunday 27 March driving along Highway 95...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy