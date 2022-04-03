Bay Harbor Islands Spring Egg Hunt

To have an early morning ‘sound healing’ session, overlooking the Caribbean Sea with a soundtrack of the breeze whistling in the palm trees and the deep reverberations of the sound of gongs and Tibetan singing bowls, is the sort of simple pleasure only money can buy. This is a do-nothing paradise sprawled across 300 acres, into which you immediately relax as soon as you step off the resort’s private speedboat. There’s not a car in sight – just a few golf buggies – and the island is only accessible by boat to those staying overnight. This beachfront dazzler will scoop you up and bring you back to life with sun, sea and ceviche. The island is peppered with suites, villas and properties – a mixture of privately owned and holiday rentals. The newest to join the rental group is Cocoa Beach, a divine open-plan villa of five bedrooms, three living rooms, an outdoor dining terrace and pool, not to mention hammocks, outdoor showers and a stretch of private beach. Food and drink here is a highlight (and possibly the most glamorous all-inclusive offering in the Caribbean), with a Casamigos margarita beach bar, and a margarita hotline on room service, too. But a highlight is Jumby Bay’s weekly Sunday beach BBQ, which serves the most heavenly beetroot and orange salad alongside tender flame-grilled lobster, lamb and chicken – and Moët, which flows as readily as San Pellegrino.
