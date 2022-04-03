ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Destination Motown' event in Orange to benefit synagogue

The music of Motown will be coming to Orange next weekend to benefit a synagogue.

The non-profit Milford Performance Center will feature "Destination Motown" at the Or Shalom Banquet Hall next Sunday.

The Sensational Soul Cruisers will be headlining the event.

"People said that they were better than when they went to see the Temps and Tops in person, their voices were incredible. They've got a band behind them, full band, horns and everything and it's just a great time. People get up and dance. It's just fun, it's Motown!" says Steve Cooper, of the Milford Performance Center.

"Destination Motown" will take place next Sunday at 7 p.m. at 205 Old Grassy Hill Road in Orange.

Proceeds from the non-profit fundraiser will go to the Or Shalom Men's Club.

Tickets are available at the door or online .

