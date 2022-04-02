Why Asana Stock Plummeted 27% in March

What happened

Shares of Asana (NYSE: ASAN) sank 27% in March, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence . The enterprise-software company's share price plummeted following the release of its fourth-quarter earnings report.

Asana published its Q4 results on March 9, and the stock plummeted even though sales and earnings for the period topped the market's expectations. The company posted a non-GAAP (adjusted) loss per share of $0.25 on revenue of $111.9 million, while the average analyst estimate had called for an adjusted loss per share of $0.28 on sales of $118.6 million.

So what

Asana's revenue surged 63.6% year over year in the fourth quarter. The performance brought its full-year revenue up to $378.4 million, which was up 67% annually. However, the company's guidance for significant sales growth deceleration, narrowing gross margins, and more significant losses this year prompted investors to sell out of the stock.

JPMorgan Chase 's Mark Murphy published a note on Asana stock following the earnings-and-guidance release, downgrading his rating on the stock from "neutral" to "underweight." The analyst also slashed his one-year price target on the stock from $66 per share to $32.

Now what

For the first quarter, Asana is guiding for sales to come in between $114.5 million and $115.5 million in the first quarter, representing year-over-year growth between 49% and 51%. Management is targeting an adjusted loss between $0.35 and $0.36 per share, while the average analyst estimate had previously targeted an adjusted loss per share between $0.26 and $0.27 per share.

For the full-year period, management is guiding for revenue between $527 million and $531 million, suggesting annual growth between 39% and 40%. While the company's sales target range came in ahead of the previous average analyst target for $507.15 million in sales, investors are worried about the potential for expanding losses. Asana said it expects an adjusted operating loss margin in the mid-40s percentage range this year, potentially suggesting an increase from the adjusted operating loss margin of 41.5% it posted last year.

Asana stock now trades down roughly 73% from its lifetime high. The software specialist now has a market capitalization of roughly $7.6 billion and is valued at approximately 14.3 times this year's expected sales. While the stock still has a growth-dependent valuation, the big sell-offs may have created a worthwhile buying opportunity for investors who see promise in the company's workplace communication and coordination software.

10 stocks we like better than Asana

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Asana wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 3, 2022

JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Asana. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .