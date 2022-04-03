ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Missing hiker’s body found in Griffith Park with dog by his side

By Associated Press
KTLA
KTLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W0Umm_0exoeG2k00

A hiker who went missing two weeks ago was found dead in Griffith Park with his dog by his side, authorities said.

Oscar Alejandro Hernandez, 29, was reported missing on March 16. His body was found Thursday night in a remote area of the sprawling urban park. His dog, King, was alive but emaciated.

He apparently hadn’t left Hernandez’s side for two weeks, a relative reportedly said. The family was there when the body was found, said Sgt. Ruben Arellano, a watch commander at the station in charge of Griffith Park.

Hernandez was last seen near the park merry-go-round’s hiking trails, according to a missing person flier posted by his family.

There was no immediate word on the cause of his death. There is no reason to believe foul play was involved, Arellano said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 3

KTLA
KTLA

44K+

Followers

7K+

Posts

9M+

Views

Related
KTLA

Guard found dead in Malibu parking lot identified as investigation continues

A security guard who was found dead in a Malibu parking lot early Tuesday has been identified as the investigation into what occurred continues. Inge Baumbach was discovered after deputies responded to the 30000 block of Pacific Coast Highway about 7:15 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. An employee who works in […]
MALIBU, CA
KTLA

Woman’s body found in sandy beach area in Long Beach

A homicide investigation is underway after a woman’s body was found in a sandy beach area in Long Beach Sunday morning. Officers responded around 8 a.m. to the 1900 block of East Ocean Boulevard, where they found a woman dead in the sand near a building north of the beach bike path, Long Beach Police […]
LONG BEACH, CA
KTLA

Body of Nevada 18-year-old Naomi Irion found

Officials have located the body of missing Nevada 18-year-old Naomi Irion in a remote part of Churchill County, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office. Her body was discovered Tuesday in what deputies described as a remote gravesite. It was transported to the Washoe County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy, officials said, where Irion’s […]
LYON COUNTY, NV
WPRI 12 News

Missing hiker found dead in Adirondacks

NORTH ELBA, N.Y. (WWTI) — A hiker that recently went missing in Adirondacks has been found dead. According to New York State Police, on March 11 61-year-old Thomas A. Howard from Westport, Connecticut went hiking on Mount Colden in the town of North Elba. He was reported missing on March 16 after he did not return […]
NORTH ELBA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Sports
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Griffith Park#Missing Person#Dog#Urban Park#Sgt#Nexstar Media Inc
KTLA

NorCal man took small bear cubs from their den: Officials

A Northern California man has pleaded guilty to taking two bear cubs from their den, wildlife officials said Tuesday. The man, 29-year-old Cody Dylon Setzer, took their bear cubs after finding the den in a fallen log across a forest road, according to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. The cubs were less than […]
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Missing Arizona sisters are found dead in Switzerland more than a month after they missed flight home

Two Arizona sisters who were reported missing after they didn’t return home from their trip to Switzerland have been confirmed dead, the US State Department announced. Jill Barwig, from the State Department’s Bureau of Consular Affairs, said on Friday: “We can confirm the death of two US citizens in Switzerland. Out of respect for the privacy of the family, we have no further comment at this time.”Physician Lila Ammouri and registered nurse Susan Frazier worked at Aetna Health Insurance and resided in Phoenix. They went to Switzerland on 3 February. They flew from Chicago and were scheduled to come home...
PUBLIC SAFETY
L.A. Weekly

Michael Grossman Killed in Motorcycle Crash on Highway 101 [Marin County, CA]

Petaluma Man Dead after Motorcycle Accident on San Antonio Road. The crash happened around 6:30 a.m., near Novato southbound 101 of San Antonio Road. Furthermore, the investigation revealed that 46-year-old Grossman was splitting lanes when traffic ahead suddenly slowed down. The motorcyclist then rear-ended a van before spinning around and...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
The Independent

Deer jumping to deaths from bridge and landing near houses in ‘disturbing’ trend

Dozens of deer have jumped to their deaths in a small Pennsylvania town in a “disturbing” trend which has left locals calling for action before a person is killed by a falling animal.Some 25 whitetail deer met their demise over the winter by plunging 60ft from a bypass bridge in Johnsonburg, Elk County, according to reports, with some landing near houses and even on a boat in populated areas.Witnesses local news outlet WJAC the deer appear to make their way down from a nearby wooded area, only to get spooked when they find themselves surrounded on multi-lane overpass with...
ANIMALS
CBS LA

2 Arrested In Murder Of Man Found With Feet Tied, Hands Handcuffed Behind His Back At Woodland Hills Hotel

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A man and a woman have been arrested in the murder of a man who was found with his hands and feet bound at a Woodland Hills hotel. The LAPD says 70-year-old Anthony Ostroff and 52-year-old Calene Brudek were arrested Thursday on suspicion of murder. The two are suspected in the murder of 42-year-old Jeffrey Howe, who was found dead at a hotel in the 20200 block of Ventura Boulevard on March 10, LAPD Detective Steve Castro said. Howe was found by the hotel’s security guard and manager, lying on the floor of a hotel room with his feet tied together and his hands handcuffed behind his back, according to the LAPD. He also had strangulation marks on his neck, police said. Howe had been living at the hotel since July of 2021, and previously lived in La Quinta in Riverside County. Ostroff and Brudek are each being held on $2 million bail, Castro said. Anyone with more information about the murder can call LAPD Valley Bureau homicide at (818) 374-1925.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

KTLA

44K+
Followers
7K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy