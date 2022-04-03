ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Staff left incensed at 'happy or not' machines installed in canteens and offices the heart of Government

By Georgia Edkins Whitehall Correspondent
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

A historic shake-up of the embattled No 10 operation was promised after the 'Partygate' scandal. Yet one facet of the overhaul has instead left staff 'incensed'.

New 'happy or not' machines have been installed in the canteen and at entrances and exits in the heart of government to monitor staff morale.

The terminals, which are usually installed in shops and airports, allow workers to press a very happy, happy, unhappy or deeply disgruntled face button to reflect their mood.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2On2c4_0exobKp700
New 'happy or not' machines have been installed in the canteen and at entrances and exits in the heart of government to monitor staff morale

However, the attempt to keep staff spirits up has been branded 'patronising'.

One source told The Times: 'It's treating people like idiots rather than professionals trying to do a job that can be very difficult and stressful at times.'

Another added: 'It is a totally miserable place to work and if they need happiness machines to tell them that then it shows how out of touch they are.'

Dave Penman, general secretary of the FDA union, which represents civil servants, said: 'Smiley-face touch screens... have no place in a modern working environment with senior public service professionals.'

There is also said to be a new 'Building Hurray's' intranet page where staff members can compliment each other on their work anonymously.

Permanent secretary Samantha Jones is believed to be behind the controversial moves.

She has already faced fierce criticism over attempts to slim down operations by proposing dozens of senior staff move over to the Cabinet Office next to No 10.

Boris Johnson's former adviser Dominic Cummings waded into the row last night, writing on Twitter: 'The introduction of happiness machines is a perfect example of where No 10 now is: the most contemptible aspects of HR culture combined with the collapse of leadership and a vacuum of moral courage among senior figures.'

