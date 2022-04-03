LOOK: DeMar DeRozan's Amazing Kobe Bryant Shoes For Heat-Bulls Game

DeMar DeRozan is wearing an awesome pair of (Los Angeles Lakers legend) Kobe Bryant shoes during Saturday's game between the Miami Heat and Chicago Bulls.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The Chicago Bulls are hosting the Miami Heat on Saturday evening, and for the game All-Star DeMar DeRozan is wearing a super cool pair of Kobe Bryant Nike shoes.

The photo of the shoes DeRozan is wearing for the contest can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the Bulls.

They are called the "Fiesta" Kobe 5 Protro PEs.

DeRozan is in his first season with Chicago, and started in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game, which was his fifth time being named an All-Star.

The Related stories on NBA basketball