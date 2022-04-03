ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

LOOK: DeMar DeRozan's Amazing Kobe Bryant Shoes For Heat-Bulls Game

By Ben Stinar
 3 days ago

DeMar DeRozan is wearing an awesome pair of (Los Angeles Lakers legend) Kobe Bryant shoes during Saturday's game between the Miami Heat and Chicago Bulls.

The Chicago Bulls are hosting the Miami Heat on Saturday evening, and for the game All-Star DeMar DeRozan is wearing a super cool pair of Kobe Bryant Nike shoes.

The photo of the shoes DeRozan is wearing for the contest can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the Bulls.

They are called the "Fiesta" Kobe 5 Protro PEs.

DeRozan is in his first season with Chicago, and started in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game, which was his fifth time being named an All-Star.

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE.

#Amazing Kobe Bryant#The Miami Heat#The Chicago Bulls#Kobe Bryant Nike
The Spun

Look: Dick Vitale Reacts To UNC Beating Duke

The Coach K era is officially over. With Duke losing to UNC in the Final Four on Saturday night, Mike Krzyzewski has coached his final college basketball game. Coach K finishes his career with two straight losses to UNC – one in his final home game at Cameron Indoor Stadium and one in the national semifinals.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: Holly Rowe Made Unfortunate Mistake After National Title

Holly Rowe is a pro’s pro, but the longtime ESPN reporter made an unfortunate mistake during the national championship postgame ceremony on Sunday night. South Carolina defeated UConn in the NCAA Women’s Tournament national title game on Sunday night, giving Dawn Staley her second championship. Following the win,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: Dawn Staley’s National Title Outfit Is Going Viral

South Carolina’s women’s basketball team is taking it to UConn in the national title game on Sunday evening. Fans should’ve seen this coming based on Dawn Staley’s pregame outfit. South Carolina’s star head coach is rocking a $4,850 jacket on the sideline of the national title...
SPORTS
fadeawayworld.net

Bill Simmons Says The New York Knicks Would Trade For Anthony Davis: "I Think The Knicks Would Overpay For Him, I Think The Knicks Are Ready To Dive In This Summer."

Anthony Davis has been plagued with injuries for the second season in a row and questions have been asked about his long-term future with the Los Angeles Lakers. Although there are no concrete reports of a move or a trade, there has been plenty of speculation suggesting that Davis could be on the move this offseason as the Lakers look to make the most of LeBron James while he's still playing at a high level.
NBA
The Spun

Coach K Refused To Answer 1 Question On Saturday Night

Duke men’s basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski refused to answer one question following his team’s loss to UNC in the Final Four on Saturday night. The Blue Devils fell to the Tar Heels in the national semifinals on Saturday night. Following the loss, Coach K, who is retiring, was...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Footwear News

Images of Penny Hardaway’s Nike Air Max Penny 1 ‘Home’ Sneaker Surfaced

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. An original colorway of NBA legend Anfernee “Penny” Hardaway’s Nike signature basketball shoe is returning to sneaker shelves soon. Nike product images of the coveted Air Max Penny 1 “Home” have emerged, a style that debuted in 1996 and has not received a reissue since its original launch but the shoe is expected to drop again this year. The Air Max Penny 1 “Home” features an Orlando Magic-inspired color scheme as a nod to...
APPAREL
