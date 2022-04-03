ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hundreds gather in Times Square to mark beginning of Ramadan

By CBS New York
 3 days ago

Hundreds break first day of fasting for Ramadan in Times Square 01:53

NEW YORK -- Hundreds of people gathered in Times Square on Saturday to mark the beginning of Ramadan.

The fast goes from sunrise to sunset each day during Ramadan.

Fifteen hundred meals were passed around on 44th and Broadway on Saturday night to mark the end of the first day.

"For Muslims, it's not just about fasting so that we understand how those who are food insecure feel. We actually are doing this so that we can become closer and more contentious of our creator, our lord, Allah," said SQ, one of the organizers of the gathering.

He explains parts of the Quran are recited each day during Ramadan until its completion.

SQ told CBS2's Leah Mishkin he wanted this special prayer recited in the heart of the city for a reason.

"We're here to explain our religion to all those that don't know what Islam is all about," he said. "Islam is a religion of peace."

Unity and preaching non-violence, a message shared by all the people who spoke to CBS2.

"There's a lot of misconceptions about Islam," one man said. "There's crazy people throughout all cultures, all religions, and those small groups of people do not represent the majority ... We're encouraged to pray, fast, do good deeds, give charity."

"The Quran is a divine revelation. It's the final revelation that was given to the prophet Muhammad, who was a messenger in a series of messengers, just like Jesus, just like Moses," SQ said. "We are all united and connected together. People need to stop trying to disunite the Christians and the Muslims and the Jews and everyone. That needs to stop."

"You work with these people. You take the train with these people. We are all really one," event co-organizer Ali Camara said.

Ramadan is 30 days long. It ends on May 1 and is followed on May 2 by Eid, which is the celebration of the end of Ramadan.

Comments / 140

Patriot Jaxson
2d ago

You have to be kidding. NYC allows a Religious group to block streets and commerce in the main Center of the City? Try that with a Christian Organization celebrating Easter and everyone would be thrown in Jail. The Taliban have invaded New York City.

Reply
35
clover
2d ago

And the beginning of much more. How incredibly scary. “It” has begun people. It will only get much much worse. I hope the gathering is a legally permitted one.

Reply
20
Citizen Jane
2d ago

Religion of peace. Hmmph. You’d never know looking at the various Muslim countries in the world.

Reply(17)
45
Debbie Centeno

Fiction and/or Satire: Hell is Not Some Underground Scorching Place, In my opinion, We live it on the Earth Plane

*This publication contains fiction and/or satire as such and not presented as fact. It is solely based on my personal opinion and beliefs. Do you believe there is a heaven and hell? If so, why? I do not believe there is a hell. For me, hell is what we live at certain times in the Earth plane. And heaven, to me is the infinite, cosmic universe where we are all from and return to. How did I come to this conclusion?
The Conversation U.S.

What's a natural burial? A Christian theologian explains

Death is not a subject people typically have an easy time discussing. But for Christian scholar Beth Hoeltke, it’s one she’s devoted much time to, focusing particularly on the growing interest in natural or green burials. Here, Hoeltke explains how people can go about having a natural burial and why it’s attracting more interest among Christians and people of other faiths. What is a natural burial? Natural burial is actually what we would say is the closest we can come to the way Christ was buried. This idea looks at how we would care for the body from baptism all the way through...
RELIGION
Anita Durairaj

The oldest literature in the world described a great flood similar to Noah's flood

The Epic of GilgameshPhoto by Osama Shukir Muhammed Amin FRCP(Glasg): Wikimedia; CC-BY-SA-4.0 One of the oldest surviving works of literature is the Epic of Gilgamesh. The Epic of Gilgamesh is a poem from ancient Mesopotamia. It is also regarded as the second oldest religious text. It might have been written from 2100 - 1200 BC and it was written in the Akkadian language.
