Thomas Rhett Joins Forces With Katy Perry for New Song ‘Where We Started’

We’re seeing more than a few interesting musical collaborations debuting lately. Friday saw country singer Billy Ray Cyrus feature on the Avila Brothers’ new track, “A Hard Working Man.” The unique collaboration also paired Billy Ray Cyrus up with rap’s living legend, Snoop Dogg. Now, contemporary country artist Thomas Rhett has paired up with pop princess and “American Idol” judge Katy Perry for a new collaboration called “Where We Started.”

https://youtu.be/6q-LBNAPoZg

Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Thomas Rhett, Katy Perry – Where We Started (Lyric Video) (https://youtu.be/6q-LBNAPoZg)

The brand new song features a strong backbeat right from the get-go. Meanwhile, a gentle guitar strums the melody right along with it. Thomas Rhett kicks off the sentimental piece, the lyrics immediately painting a portrait of young love. Simultaneously, the tone speaks to the reminiscent quality of the lyrics.

From there, he moves into the chorus, where the dynamic Katy Perry joins him. Together, they belt out, “Windows down/And screamin’ out/World, wait for us/Everybody just wait for us.”

As we might expect, Katy Perry takes the second verse. There, she adds her bold, musical flair to the new collaboration.

According to Music Mayhem, “Where We Started” was not originally supposed to feature the dynamic pop star. Thomas Rhett revealed during a press conference that Alison Jones, from his label, initially sent the track to Katy Perry. Though after the fact, the “Us Someday” singer was certain Katy Perry wouldn’t respond.

Of their collaboration, he said, “Having Katy Perry featured on this was mind-blowing to me. Alison Jones at the label sent it to her, and she was immediately like, ‘When do I put my vocal on it?'”

After Katy Perry committed to performing on the track with Thomas Rhett, the country star said, “She really put a lot of time and effort into this vocal…This reminded me of how amazing a vocalist she is, and I feel it really came to life.

The Message Behind ‘Where We Started’

Like many of Thomas Rhett’s songs, “Where We Started” boasts a slightly autobiographical note. Because the country artist met his wife Lauren at such a young age, and the couple now parent four adorable children, many of the star’s songs speak to some of his most significant life experiences.

Taste of Country reveals that the Thomas Rhett/Katy Perry duet shines a light on love. However, the lyrics are also widely applicable to a host of various life challenges and experiences.

The line that reads, “World wait for us,” touches on the uncertainty the future holds. At the same time, the title of the song casts light on life’s journey.

In speaking about the brand new song, Thomas Rhett shared that “Where We Started,” in addition to the brand new album’s entire compilation, comes “from a place of severe honesty.” And that’s likely the reason the country star has seen such rapid success in the country music industry.