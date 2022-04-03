ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

JC SOFTBALL: Lady Chaps rally to split series with WTC

By Midland Reporter Telegram
Midland Reporter-Telegram
Midland Reporter-Telegram
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oFYiw_0exoa3nO00
Gisselle Dominguez

The Midland College softball team bounced back from getting swept the day before with a doubleheader sweep of Western Texas College on Saturday afternoon at Lady Chaps Field.

MC had to rally twice on Saturday for 14-9 and 9-7 victories to split the four-game Western Junior College Athletic Conference series with the Lady Westerners.

The Lady Chaparrals (21-8-1, 2-2) overcame six errors for the victory in the first game thanks part to a nine-run fourth inning.

The Lady Westerners (18-14, 4-4) jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the top of the first inning before MC answered with a run in the bottom of the first, four runs in the second, before exploding for nine runs in the fourth to take a 14-5 lead.

Tajanae Davis was 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI for the Lady Chaps. Also for MC, Gisselle Domiguez was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI; Isabella Slape was 2-for-4 with two RBI and two runs scored; Zoey De Baca was 2-for-4 with two walks, an RBI and two runs scored; Lauren De La Cruz was 2-for-3 with an RBI; Chanel Esparza had two RBI; and Kaitlyn Gonzales had a triple and two RBI.

Emily Maddux picked up the win in relief.

In the series finale, MC scored five runs in the bottom of the sixth to overcome a 7-4 deficit.

The Lady Chaps were out-hit in the game 16-8 but Dominguez, a Lee grad, had a good game at the plate by going 2-for-4 with a double, home run and three RBI. De Baca was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI; Aaliyah Hunter had two hits and scored two runs; and Jasmine Garcia drove in two runs.

Maddux again picked up the win in relief.

The Lady Chaps will next take on Howard College with a home-and-home series beginning with a 1 p.m. Friday doubleheader at Midland College.

Comments / 0

Midland Reporter-Telegram
Midland Reporter-Telegram

777

Followers

629

Posts

127K+

Views

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Midland, TX
College Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Midland, TX
Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
City
Midland, TX
Midland Reporter-Telegram

Wildcats for April 2

Wildcat-Horizontal; 4380 fnl, 1200 fwl, Sec 1013, Abst. 88, L.C. Ferguson, 16 ne Mertzon; TD 9000; API #42-235-36525. Wildcat; 1551 fel, 800 fsl, Sec 94, Blk 64, Abst. 752, H&TC RR, 20.29 nw Ballinger; TD 5000; API #42-399-35603. Texas RRCD 8. Howard County. Highpeak Energy Holdings LLC. Griffin #1. Wildcat;...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kaitlyn
Midland Reporter-Telegram

Midland Reporter-Telegram

Midland, TX
777
Followers
629
Post
127K+
Views
ABOUT

MRT covers news, entertainment, and business content --with a special emphasis on oil and energy.

 https://www.mrt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy