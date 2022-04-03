JC SOFTBALL: Lady Chaps rally to split series with WTC

Gisselle Dominguez

The Midland College softball team bounced back from getting swept the day before with a doubleheader sweep of Western Texas College on Saturday afternoon at Lady Chaps Field.

MC had to rally twice on Saturday for 14-9 and 9-7 victories to split the four-game Western Junior College Athletic Conference series with the Lady Westerners.

The Lady Chaparrals (21-8-1, 2-2) overcame six errors for the victory in the first game thanks part to a nine-run fourth inning.

The Lady Westerners (18-14, 4-4) jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the top of the first inning before MC answered with a run in the bottom of the first, four runs in the second, before exploding for nine runs in the fourth to take a 14-5 lead.

Tajanae Davis was 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI for the Lady Chaps. Also for MC, Gisselle Domiguez was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI; Isabella Slape was 2-for-4 with two RBI and two runs scored; Zoey De Baca was 2-for-4 with two walks, an RBI and two runs scored; Lauren De La Cruz was 2-for-3 with an RBI; Chanel Esparza had two RBI; and Kaitlyn Gonzales had a triple and two RBI.

Emily Maddux picked up the win in relief.

In the series finale, MC scored five runs in the bottom of the sixth to overcome a 7-4 deficit.

The Lady Chaps were out-hit in the game 16-8 but Dominguez, a Lee grad, had a good game at the plate by going 2-for-4 with a double, home run and three RBI. De Baca was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI; Aaliyah Hunter had two hits and scored two runs; and Jasmine Garcia drove in two runs.

Maddux again picked up the win in relief.

The Lady Chaps will next take on Howard College with a home-and-home series beginning with a 1 p.m. Friday doubleheader at Midland College.