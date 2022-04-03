ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Our biggest beef is over a Sunday roast: Classic meal causes more arguments among couples than any other, study finds

By Mail on Sunday Reporter
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Sunday roasts should be a time for the family to come together.

But they cause more arguments among couples than any other meal, a study has found.

A quarter of couples admitted always rowing when planning a roast.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AQFQ6_0exoYadk00
Sunday roasts should be a time for the family to come together. But they cause more arguments among couples than any other meal, a study has found

The choice of meat and how to do the potatoes, Yorkshire puds and gravy – and which veg to have – were the main causes of friction.

The poll by Sainsbury's also found the average couple hadn't sat down to a romantic home-cooked meal for seven months, instead relying on takeaways or microwave meals.

Sainsbury's is now offering 'couple's cooking counselling'.

