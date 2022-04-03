ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Youth hold anti-violence protest after violent week in Pittsburgh

By Tori Yorgey
wtae.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePITTSBURGH — After three deadly shootings, in less than 24 hours, a young group of teens held a protest in honor of their young friend's life and in hopes of stopping gun violence. A large crowd gathered at the intersection of Frankstown Avenue and North Homewood Avenue —...

www.wtae.com

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Shootings And Stabbings: Police Continue To Investigate A Violent Night In Pittsburgh

By: Shelley Bortz PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It was a violent weekend in the Pittsburgh area, one person was killed and two others injured in three separate incidents. Police continue looking for the suspects in each. The first was a shooting last night around 10:30 p.m. in the South Side and police said it was an argument at a part that turned deadly. “We were just watching TV and we heard three gunshots go off and then looked outside and there was a body on the floor, in the street,” said Kyle Schulze. The shooting happened in front of One Up Skate Shop on Freyburg Street. Once...
PITTSBURGH, PA
News 4 Buffalo

Youth symposium held at McKinley to discuss gun violence

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Gun violence was the topic of conversation Saturday at McKinley High School in Buffalo. The Sigma Gamma Rho sorority held its youth symposium at McKinley, which has been recovering from a shooting and stabbing outside the school over a month ago. The discussion focused on what’s contributing to gun violence and […]
BUFFALO, NY
CBS Sacramento

Father Says Homeless Man Saved Daughter And Her Friends During Sacramento Shooting

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Two days after the mass shooting in downtown Sacramento, a man says his daughter is alive today because a homeless man shielded her from the gunfire. Tom Orosco was picking up his daughter and her three friends downtown just after 2 a.m. Sunday when he heard the gunfire and chaos. “I was on the phone with them,” he said. “I heard the shots out the window and the shots on my phone.” Then, the phone died. “Immediately, I said, ‘I got to find them, I got to find them,”‘ Orosco said. He searched frantically as the horrific scene unfolded. What he didn’t...
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brookline, PA
City
Homewood North, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Pittsburgh, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Pittsburgh, PA
NBC News

Florida man charged with killing wife at community pool

Miami police say the man arrested for fatally shooting his wife while their daughter was taking swim lessons at a community center pool, also allegedly stabbed her the day prior. The suspect is also a person of interest in the disappearance of his former girlfriend. April 6, 2022.
MIAMI, FL
KTVZ

Founder of anti-violence nonprofit, husband, indicted

BOSTON (AP) — Federal prosecutors say the founder of a Boston nonprofit established to reduce violence, and her husband, used donations to the organization to enrich themselves. The U.S. attorney’s office in Boston said Tuesday that Monica Cannon-Grant, and her husband, Clark Grant, used Violence in Boston Inc. funds to pay for personal expenses including, hotels, restaurants, and travel. Prosecutors also allege they fraudulently applied for federal coronavirus-related unemployment benefits and lied on a mortgage application. Both were charged in an 18-count indictment with wire fraud, conspiracy, and making false statements. Cannon-Grant’s attorney said he expects her to be vindicated. An email was left with Grant’s atorney.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Gun Violence#Guns#Protest
CBS San Francisco

Police Investigating Death At Milpitas Hotel

MILPITAS (CBS SF) — Police were investigating a death at a hotel in in Milpitas, Tuesday afternoon. According to reports, officers were called to the Extended Stay America hotel, on Bellew Drive. Police confirmed no one was shot and there was no obvious evidence of foul play. The investigation is still early, according to police. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
MILPITAS, CA
New Haven Independent

Year Later, Rally Recalls Anti-Asian Violence

The names were read aloud to a hushed crowd. “Feng Daoyou. Hyun Jung Grant. Kim Sun Cha. Paul Andre Michels. Park Soon Chung. Tan Xiaojie. Delaine Ashley Yaun. Yue Ae Yong. And Elcias R. Hernandez-Ortiz, who survived the incident.”. Then, a moment of silence. One year after an Atlanta gunman...
NEW HAVEN, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter

Comments / 0

Community Policy