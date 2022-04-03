LAMH Recap: Martell & Melody Continue to Struggle with Co-Parenting

Melody Holt and Destiny Payton-Williams’ friendship has soured. “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” is expected to have a drama-filled season 4. In fact. multiple feuds are brewing. Melody Holt and Destiny Payton-Williams are no longer on good terms. Last season, Destiny accused Melody of not being around while the show was on hiatus. When Melody was asked about this at the reunion, she said there was some truth to this. She admitted that filming the show is very stressful for her. So she likes to have some time to herself when the cameras aren’t rolling. And this is something she feels is necessary if she’s going to prioritize her mental health.

