LAMH Recap: Martell & Melody Continue to Struggle with Co-Parenting

Martell Holt and Melody Holt’s failed marriage played out on LAMH. “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” star Martell Holt easily became one of the most talked-about cast members due to controversy. While it looked as if he and Melody Holt were a happy power couple, they were having a lot of issues. And Martell wasn’t a faithful husband. Although Melody said he cheated on her with multiple women, he had a longtime affair with Arionne Curry. So this was discussed on the show. Even though they tried to work out their issues, they were not successful. So when Melody suspected Martell was cheating at the height of the pandemic, she filed for divorce. She later revealed Martell was having a baby with Arionne.
