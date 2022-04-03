ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LAMH Recap: Martell & Melody Continue to Struggle with Co-Parenting

By A.J. Niles
Cover picture for the articleDuring tonight’s “Love and Marriage: Huntsville,” fallout from Marsau’s infamous Instagram post continues. This time, Maurice believes Marsau should apologize to him for the post and the harm it caused....

Roxie Taylor Dawson
2d ago

Martell knows what he is doing....trying to make Melody look bad by any means necessary...He could have scheduled the signing on his weekend...and Mel did have death in her family (2). Martell is so busy trying to keep up & out do Melody, but he needs to get his priorities in order. I don't blame Melody, abide by the court papers...because if you let him once, he will continue....There is no fun when the Rabbit got the gun Martell, is it🤔

Reply(3)
12
Valorie Thompson
2d ago

Martell wasn't concerned about his kids when he left them during Covid, to go see coleslaw. Mel had just given birth and he wanted a side piece instead of staying with wife and kids. As for the book signing, he picked date thar Mel had the kids. SMH

Reply
8
Delaware 1st state
3d ago

Its really sad because to Melody could have put her feelings aside for just once in her life & bought the kids by to the book signing. Even if it was just a hour.

Reply(2)
9
