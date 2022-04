KINGSPORT - Kenneth “Chad” Carr, age 47, of Kingsport, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 31, 2022. Chad enjoyed being outdoors working with wood, gardening and loved his animals. During his childhood and young adult life he played basketball at Volunteer High School and Walters State Community College. Chad was known for his loving heart and was always willing to help others in need. In addition, he was humorous and had an infectious personality. Most of all, he was a loving son, husband, father, brother, uncle and friend, his memory will be cherished by all those who love him.

KINGSPORT, TN ・ 14 HOURS AGO