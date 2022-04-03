Joe Ingles announces Chip cookie for autism awareness

UTAH ( ABC4 ) – In the spirit of autism awareness month, the Aussie forward and former Jazz player, Joe Ingles, has announced his family’s partnership with Chip Cookies to release a special treat that will go towards funding autism awareness.

Dubbed “Jacobs Chip,” in honor of Joe’s son who was diagnosed with autism at two years old, Chip Cookies will be selling a one-of-a-kind chocolate chip cookie dressed up with semi-sweet chunks and dyed blue, the official autism awareness color.

The dessert will make its debut on April 5.

Joe and his wife, Renae, have been wildly outspoken about autism awareness since Jacob was diagnosed in 2019. According to The Autism Site , the couple partnered with online company Charitybuzz back in 2021 to raise funds for 4 ASD Kids Charity in Australia to pay off autism therapy bills for kids in the Salt Lake City area.

Since then, the duo has gotten matching autism awareness tattoos , “…not only for Jacob, but for autism in general,” as noted by Joe.

In an interview with the NBA , Joe opened up about Jacob’s diagnosis, saying, “We wouldn’t change him. As we go along this journey, we’ll figure out what he needs. Every kid is different. Along the journey, we’ll find out different things and keep adjusting.”

In support of autism awareness month and the Ingle family, be sure to try out Jacob’s Chip, and don’t forget to post a photo!

