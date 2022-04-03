ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union snap Charlotte FC’s two-game winning streak

By Connor Lomis
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nDt0e_0exoVog100

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Charlotte FC’s two-game winning streak was snapped by the Philadelphia Union Saturday night with a final of 2-0.

The Union got off to a blazing start when the team went front to back in a hurry.

Kai fired one down the left line from where he was defending to Sergio, who calmly set it to the middle of the box where Julian finished the job.

That put Philly up 1-0 in the fourth minute.

They began to pour it on just after the half when a costly mistake by Kahlina led to an easy Union goal in the 46th minute.

Gazdag just had to tap it in.

That score would take the game to its end.

Charlotte will travel to Atlanta to take on United on Sunday, April 10 at 1:30 p.m.

