Accidents

Man and woman miraculously survive after falling 12m off a CLIFF and spending five hours lying at the bottom

By Sam McPhee
 3 days ago

A man and a woman have been rescued after miraculously surviving a 12m fall off a cliff and a five-hour wait for help.

A 21-year-old man and 22-year-old woman were at a party in Sydney's west on Saturday night when they walked away from the group to talk on a cliff face.

The man then fell down the cliff, with the woman injured attempting to rescue him. He remains in a critical condition.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FlskF_0exoVbCa00
A man, 21, and woman, 22, have been rescued after falling 12metres from a cliff face in bushland in Sydney's west

The pair walked away from the party in bushland near Quarter Sessions Road in Westleigh about 11pm before the horror fall.

The man, from Western Australia, fell down the cliff after he finished speaking to the Ashbury woman.

The woman fractured her leg after slipping while attempting to rescue the 21-year-old.

Another person in attendance at the party called triple-0, with a rescue helicopter sent to the area.

It took more than five hours for emergency services to reach the pair, with efforts lasting early into the morning.

They were both flown to Royal North Shore Hospital. The man remains in a critical condition while the woman is in a stable condition.

