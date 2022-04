CLEVELAND, Ohio — A house in Moreland Hills nabbed the most money of any home sold in Cuyahoga County in February, according to property records. The colonial-style house at 150 Miles Road sold on Feb. 22 for a hair over $2 million. The nearly 8,000-square-foot home has five bedrooms, four full bathrooms, three half-bathrooms and a three-car garage. It was built in 2009. The previous owners listed it last year with an initial asking price of $2.25 million.

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH ・ 5 DAYS AGO