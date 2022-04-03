Guardians outfielder, relief pitcher to start season on injured list

GOODYEAR, Arizona (WKBN) – The Cleveland Guardians have announced that outfielder Josh Naylor and relief pitcher James Karinchak will start the season on the injured list.

Naylor just returned to action this week after having ankle surgery.

Last June in Minnesota, Naylor was in right field and chasing a shallow flyball when he collided with second baseman Ernie Clement.

Naylor was taken to a hospital and was diagnosed with a closed fracture and dislocation of the right ankle.

Karinchak was sidelined last week with a shoulder strain.

Manager Terry Francona says the pitcher will stay in Arizona with the training staff to continue to work in warmer weather.

Naylor can come off the IL as soon as April 14.

