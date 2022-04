A pilot and passenger were heading to northern France when their Piper PA-28 plane, similar to this aircraft, crashed in the English Channel. aviation-images.com/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Two people are missing after a small plane crashed into the English Channel, according to reports.

It’s unclear what caused the Piper PA-28 — which was headed for Le Touquet in northern France after taking off from the United Kingdom — to go down.

British authorities were searching for the pilot and the passenger, along with French aircraft and boats.