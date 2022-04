PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. -- Mets first baseman Pete Alonso said Monday he survived "a close experience to death" after a driver ran a red light and crashed into his car in Florida on Sunday.A clearly shaken Alonso told reporters, including CBS2's Otis Livingston, his car was T-boned and flipped over three times.He said this spring training is more important than others he has taken part in, for obvious reasons."Anything can happen at any given moment. Anything can get derailed at any single time," Alonso said. "So one thing was I was coming here to work, coming to spring training, and...

FLORIDA STATE ・ 22 DAYS AGO