Bakersfield, CA

Calvary Chapel in Bakersfield hosts its annual mega yard sale fundraiser

By Marco Torrez
KGET
KGET
 3 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Calvary Chapel hosted its annual fundraiser.

People from across Bakersfield came out to snag a deal and support the local church.

It was a gigantic yard sale where hundreds of people came out throughout the day to get items on sale. The proceeds all going back to the community.

A six-year tradition for Calvary Chapel. It was a yard sale to boost funds to support one of its ministries.
This year, the funds are going to the sewing ministry.

“We will make blankets, lap blankets for our vets, for the Bakersfield Pregnancy Center, for the homeless for people who are going through chemotherapy and different treatments,” Susan Creig a chapel volunteer said.

In previous years, thousands of dollars were raised. This year, the hope is to raise just as much. But it’s not just about the money but also an opportunity for shoppers to join a ministry too.

“Encourage new people to come learn how to sew,” Judy Fariss the director of the chapel’s sewing ministry said. “It’ll benefit us in growing in not only knowledge but providing equipment as well.”

Towards the end of the day prices decreased, to the point mere donations were accepted for the items. The remaining items will all go to Habitat For Humanity and Goodwill.

Volunteers said the fundraiser will come again next spring.

“It’s better to bless people with what we have left and what they might need instead of just giving it to Goodwill,” Creig said. “But the Goodwill will still get what we have leftover.”

The event may be over but if you’re someone in need of food or a blanket the chapel says to reach out to them.

You can reach them by calling 661-397-6000 or going to their website by clicking this link .

