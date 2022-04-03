Motorcycle crash on Highway 370 sends one person to the hospital

A fatal accident has been reported on Highway 101 in Carpinteria by the California Highway Patrol.
The post UPDATE: One killed, one arrested in Highway 101 crash at Padaro Lane appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Police are investigating what led to a fiery crash that left two women dead late Thursday night. A third person was transported to the hospital with critical injuries. It was the first reported crash at the intersection of 192nd and F Street in more than a year. According to city of Omaha data, it is the only time someone has died in a crash here since at least 2015.
CORNING, Ark. (KAIT) - An Indiana woman was killed and two others were hurt early Saturday in a one-vehicle crash on Highway 67 in Clay County, according to the Arkansas State Police. Jessica Cruz, 37, of Portland, Indiana was a passenger in a 2008 Dodge Avenger going north on the...
A “heroic” neighbour who sacrificed his own life to save a two-year-old boy died after being repeatedly hit with a dumb bell, a coroner has said.Thames Valley Police found the body of highways officer Richard Woodcock, 38, when they forced their way into a property at Denmead, in Two Mile Ash, Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire, after being called to an ongoing disturbance at about 9.40am on June 26.He had gone to the next door flat to help the boy, who was thought to be in danger, Milton Keynes Coroner’s Court heard.Kelvin Odichukumma Igweani, 24, was pronounced dead at the scene after...
While we've watched a whole host of interesting TeslaCam videos published by Wham Baam Teslacam, this one certainly works to stand out. As you'll see in the video, a Tesla Model 3 owner deals with about 20 minutes of crazy road rage, and reportedly, he couldn't get any help from the police.
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — State troopers arrested two men after a traffic stop Saturday in which the driver attempted to fight an officer near Grand Island. Around 7:20 p.m., a trooper spotted a Chevrolet Impala that failed to yield the right of way while exiting Interstate 80 and heading northbound on Highway 2. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the driver didn't yield and accelerated with the trooper then initiating pursuit.
A child has died after being found near the White Cliffs of Dover, police have said.Kent Police said the child - whose age and gender has not been disclosed - was rushed to a local hospital after authorities attended the scene on Monday.They were later pronounced dead. HM Coastguard said they led a response after a child was reported missing at Langdon Battery by the cliffs in Kent.Coastguard rescue teams, a search and rescue helicopter and a RNLI lifeboat were among the teams sent to the area. “The child was found and then airlifted by the helicopter and handed into...
LAS CRUCES - One man is dead after a motorcycle crash crash near Rinconada Boulevard and Northrise Drive on Thursday. Few details were available a day after the crash. However, a spokesperson from the City of Las Cruces confirmed that a 39-year-old man died as a result of the crash. The spokesperson also confirmed that the motorcyclist was the only person involved in the crash.
Lincoln police say a missing 10-year old girl was found unharmed Wednesday night. A news release says Analiyah Rogers was located at 11:05 p.m. Wednesday night by an attentive citizen and kept safe until officers arrived. The Lincoln Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in finding a missing...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a car crash on the 3700 block of Earls Court Monday afternoon and found two vehicles involved. MPD said one vehicle struck a tree. Police said one person was pronounced dead on the scene, and another person was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. MPD is […]
OMAHA, Neb. — State troopers arrested an Omaha man for assaulting an officer and drug charges after a traffic stop Sunday, according to the Nebraska State Patrol. Around 4:30 p.m., a trooper spotted a Honda Accord driving in reverse on 13th Street near Interstate 80 in Omaha. According to the NSP, the trooper started a traffic stop and the vehicle pulled into a parking lot.
WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A shooting in West Sacramento Saturday night sent one to the hospital and a perpetrator was arrested, said the West Sacramento Police Department.
Around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday night West Sacramento Police Officers responded to West Capitol Avenue to reports of a shooting.
The victim, a 32-year-old Rancho Cordova resident, was taken to the hospital for a single gunshot wound to the chest. He underwent surgery and is in critical but stable condition.
The shooting suspect, 51-year-old Leaetta Montgomery of Sacramento, was arrested at the scene and remains in custody.
OMAHA, Neb. — A crash on Interstate 80 near L Street is causing delays early Wednesday morning. The crash was reported in the westbound lanes around 6:40 a.m. A vehicle was found on the inner shoulder, partially in the left lane. Crews are at the scene now. No injuries...
HOUSTON – A motorcyclist has died in a crash involving two other vehicles in southwest Harris County Thursday, authorities said. It happened in the 4000 block of State Highway 6 in the southbound lanes near Westpark Tollway. An Nguyen was driving his silver 2013 BMW S1000 motorcycle when he...
CHICAGO — An Omaha family is mourning the loss of their newborn baby after an in-home birth goes wrong. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is investigating the infant's death and everyone who was there. Medics and deputies responded to the west Omaha home in the very early morning hours...
FARRAGUT, Iowa — A Missouri man was pronounced dead after a crash in southwest Iowa. At 8:51 a.m. Friday, Fremont County dispatch received a call for a crash that happened along the 3700 Block of Highway 2, northeast of Farragut. Deputies report the vehicle was heading east along Highway 2 when it lost control and rolled into a drainage ditch.
SAUNDERS COUNTY, Neb. — Deputies recovered nearly $86,000 in stolen property on Tuesday night, according to the Saunders County Sheriff's Office. Law enforcement was called to investigate possible stolen property at a location on County Road 23 between County Road A and B in Saunders County. Deputies made contact...
A woman injured during a traditional May Day parade in Cornwall may have actually died from an earlier ‘scuffle’, an inquest has heard. Laura Smallwood sustained a neck injury and fell unconscious while at the Obby Oss festival - held each year to mark the arrival of summer - in Padstow in 2019.The 34-year-old paediatric nurse died in hospital three days later. An inquest on Thursday heard how she fell unconscious after being hit by a horse costume - a large wooden circle worn by a male dancer - during the parade. While the incident may have caused Ms Smallwood’s...
Comments / 0