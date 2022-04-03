ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Motorcycle crash on Highway 370 sends one person to the hospital

By KETV Staff Report
KETV.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA motorcycle crash on Highway 370 near 72nd street sent one...

www.ketv.com

Comments / 0

Related
KETV.com

'It's something I've never seen before': Witness says neighbors tried to rescue people during fatal crash

Police are investigating what led to a fiery crash that left two women dead late Thursday night. A third person was transported to the hospital with critical injuries. It was the first reported crash at the intersection of 192nd and F Street in more than a year. According to city of Omaha data, it is the only time someone has died in a crash here since at least 2015.
OMAHA, NE
Kait 8

One killed, two injured in Highway 67 crash

CORNING, Ark. (KAIT) - An Indiana woman was killed and two others were hurt early Saturday in a one-vehicle crash on Highway 67 in Clay County, according to the Arkansas State Police. Jessica Cruz, 37, of Portland, Indiana was a passenger in a 2008 Dodge Avenger going north on the...
CLAY COUNTY, AR
The Independent

‘Heroic’ neighbour died after being hit with dumb bell, coroner says

A “heroic” neighbour who sacrificed his own life to save a two-year-old boy died after being repeatedly hit with a dumb bell, a coroner has said.Thames Valley Police found the body of highways officer Richard Woodcock, 38, when they forced their way into a property at Denmead, in Two Mile Ash, Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire, after being called to an ongoing disturbance at about 9.40am on June 26.He had gone to the next door flat to help the boy, who was thought to be in danger, Milton Keynes Coroner’s Court heard.Kelvin Odichukumma Igweani, 24, was pronounced dead at the scene after...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Crash#Hospital#Traffic Accident#Highway 370
motor1.com

Watch this crazy Tesla Model 3 road rage attack and chase

While we've watched a whole host of interesting TeslaCam videos published by Wham Baam Teslacam, this one certainly works to stand out. As you'll see in the video, a Tesla Model 3 owner deals with about 20 minutes of crazy road rage, and reportedly, he couldn't get any help from the police.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KETV.com

Nebraska State Patrol arrests two men on drug charges after pursuit

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — State troopers arrested two men after a traffic stop Saturday in which the driver attempted to fight an officer near Grand Island. Around 7:20 p.m., a trooper spotted a Chevrolet Impala that failed to yield the right of way while exiting Interstate 80 and heading northbound on Highway 2. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the driver didn't yield and accelerated with the trooper then initiating pursuit.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
The Independent

Child dies after being found near Dover cliffs and rushed to hospital

A child has died after being found near the White Cliffs of Dover, police have said.Kent Police said the child - whose age and gender has not been disclosed - was rushed to a local hospital after authorities attended the scene on Monday.They were later pronounced dead. HM Coastguard said they led a response after a child was reported missing at Langdon Battery by the cliffs in Kent.Coastguard rescue teams, a search and rescue helicopter and a RNLI lifeboat were among the teams sent to the area. “The child was found and then airlifted by the helicopter and handed into...
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Las Cruces Sun-News

One dead as police investigate motorcycle crash in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES - One man is dead after a motorcycle crash crash near Rinconada Boulevard and Northrise Drive on Thursday. Few details were available a day after the crash. However, a spokesperson from the City of Las Cruces confirmed that a 39-year-old man died as a result of the crash. The spokesperson also confirmed that the motorcyclist was the only person involved in the crash.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KETV.com

Lincoln police: Missing 10-year-old girl found unharmed

Lincoln police say a missing 10-year old girl was found unharmed Wednesday night. A news release says Analiyah Rogers was located at 11:05 p.m. Wednesday night by an attentive citizen and kept safe until officers arrived. The Lincoln Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in finding a missing...
LINCOLN, NE
WREG

Oakhaven car crash kills one, sends another to hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a car crash on the 3700 block of Earls Court Monday afternoon and found two vehicles involved. MPD said one vehicle struck a tree. Police said one person was pronounced dead on the scene, and another person was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. MPD is […]
MEMPHIS, TN
KETV.com

Omaha man driving in reverse fights state trooper during traffic stop, arrested for drug charges

OMAHA, Neb. — State troopers arrested an Omaha man for assaulting an officer and drug charges after a traffic stop Sunday, according to the Nebraska State Patrol. Around 4:30 p.m., a trooper spotted a Honda Accord driving in reverse on 13th Street near Interstate 80 in Omaha. According to the NSP, the trooper started a traffic stop and the vehicle pulled into a parking lot.
OMAHA, NE
CBS Sacramento

Shooting In West Sacramento Sends One To Hospital, One Arrested

WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A shooting in West Sacramento Saturday night sent one to the hospital and a perpetrator was arrested, said the West Sacramento Police Department. Around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday night West Sacramento Police Officers responded to West Capitol Avenue to reports of a shooting. The victim, a 32-year-old Rancho Cordova resident, was taken to the hospital for a single gunshot wound to the chest. He underwent surgery and is in critical but stable condition. The shooting suspect, 51-year-old Leaetta Montgomery of Sacramento, was arrested at the scene and remains in custody.
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
KETV.com

Crash on Interstate 80 causes delays Wednesday morning

OMAHA, Neb. — A crash on Interstate 80 near L Street is causing delays early Wednesday morning. The crash was reported in the westbound lanes around 6:40 a.m. A vehicle was found on the inner shoulder, partially in the left lane. Crews are at the scene now. No injuries...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Missouri man killed in crash in southwest Iowa

FARRAGUT, Iowa — A Missouri man was pronounced dead after a crash in southwest Iowa. At 8:51 a.m. Friday, Fremont County dispatch received a call for a crash that happened along the 3700 Block of Highway 2, northeast of Farragut. Deputies report the vehicle was heading east along Highway 2 when it lost control and rolled into a drainage ditch.
FARRAGUT, IA
The Independent

Nurse who died after she was hit by May Day parade costume horse ‘may have passed away from fight injury’

A woman injured during a traditional May Day parade in Cornwall may have actually died from an earlier ‘scuffle’, an inquest has heard. Laura Smallwood sustained a neck injury and fell unconscious while at the Obby Oss festival - held each year to mark the arrival of summer - in Padstow in 2019.The 34-year-old paediatric nurse died in hospital three days later. An inquest on Thursday heard how she fell unconscious after being hit by a horse costume - a large wooden circle worn by a male dancer - during the parade. While the incident may have caused Ms Smallwood’s...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy