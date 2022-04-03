Germantown police looking for bus that sideswiped vehicle on freeway

GARRETT, Ind. (WANE) — Police in Garrett have asked for the public’s help to identify a suspect in a vehicle theft last month. It was Feb. 25 when the vehicle was swiped, police said. Authorities have not released details about the theft, and it’s unclear where and exactly when it happened.
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a vehicle break-in and seeks public help determining the suspects’ identities. On March 7, 2022, around 2 a.m., two unidentified suspects, caught on video surveillance committed an unlawful break and enter on a vehicle located on Wares Ferry Road. If you have any information regarding […]
GERMANTOWN, Md. (7News) — Montgomery County Police have released video footage of a suspect who robbed a Germantown McDonald’s cashier at gunpoint on March 1. They are asking the public’s assistance to help and identify the man. Police said around 7:15 p.m. on March 1, the suspect...
PHILADEPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are asking for the public’s help to track down some suspects. Police say they robbed and carjacked a man at gunpoint early Friday morning in Germantown.
The incident happened at a gas station at Wissahickon Avenue and Rittenhouse Street. The suspects got away with the victim’s white BMW.
The victim was not injured.
If you have any information, call the police.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — UPDATE: Montgomery County Police reported 11-year-old Christina Bobo has been safely located and is unharmed. Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 11-year-old. According to a release from the Montgomery County Department of Police, Christina Bobo was last seen walking in the...
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — On March 14, shortly after 7 p.m., Manor Township Police Department went to a residence on the 200 block of Stone Mill Rd. for a domestic disturbance. According to police, Alicia Forbes, 37 of Lancaster had thrown her 17-month-old baby across the room, then attacked...
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police say a 12-year-old boy never returned from school Wednesday, March 9, 2022. Tayshawn Williams family has taken to social media to ask for the public's help locating the missing boy. His family says he was walking home from his bus stop on 76th and...
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting incident early Monday morning, March 21. A 19-year-old woman was murdered near N. 32nd St. and W. Oriole St. around 2:40 a.m. The woman has been identified as Nia Fitzpatrick. "This is somebody I was suppose to protect and...
MILWAUKEE — Police found a 29-year-old woman shot dead in her basement Thursday night near N 30th Street and Concordia Avenue. The medical examiner and family identified the 29-year-old as Milwaukee resident Angela Lane. Police told 12 News a suspect turned himself in and is in custody. Family told...
CAMBRIDGE, Wis. — Cambridge Second Assistant Fire Chief Randy North died while serving his community as a firefighter, the Fire Department said Saturday. North died during active duty after a farm accident, the Cambridge Volunteer Fire Department said. The Fire Department did not provide further information about how and when North died.
SHEBOYGAN FALLS, Wis (CBS 58) -- Sheboygan Falls Police Department has confirmed that an 8-year-old victim known as Oliver has died due to injuries suffered from abuse. During a press conference Saturday morning Chief of Police Eric Miller confirmed that the boy had died due to strangulation, allegedly by the boy's mother.
Sheboygan Falls police say they have booked a mother on two counts of attempted intentional homicide for allegedly assaulting her 8-year-old boy on Thursday. Police confirmed Friday that the boy is still in "critical condition" in Children's Hospital.
One man was killed and two were injured after a pontoon boat exploded in Wisconsin on Friday. The Walworth County Sheriff says the explosion was reported on Lauderdale Lakes in LaGrange, southeast Wisconsin at 12:33 p.m. The sheriff's office says three men who worked for a local pier service were...
SHEBOYGAN FALLS, Wis. — An 8-year-old boy has died two days after being found unresponsive in a Sheboygan Falls apartment, police confirmed during a Saturday morning news conference. His mother is in custody and is the only suspect in this case, according to police. The Sheboygan Falls Police Chief...
MCDONALD, Pa. — Washington County 911 confirmed to Channel 11 that police, fire and EMS units are on scene for a report of a school bus off the road in McDonald. According to dispatch, the incident happened around 3:11 p.m. on Laurel Hill Road at Robinson Run Road. No...
SHEBOYGAN FALLS, Wis. (AP) — An 8-year-old Sheboygan Falls boy who was hospitalized earlier this week after he was allegedly assaulted by his mother has died. Chief Eric Miller said during a news conference Saturday that it appears the cause of death was strangulation. An autopsy will be performed later this week. Authorities said the incident happened on Wednesday.
A child has died after being found near the White Cliffs of Dover, police have said.Kent Police said the child - whose age and gender has not been disclosed - was rushed to a local hospital after authorities attended the scene on Monday.They were later pronounced dead. HM Coastguard said they led a response after a child was reported missing at Langdon Battery by the cliffs in Kent.Coastguard rescue teams, a search and rescue helicopter and a RNLI lifeboat were among the teams sent to the area. “The child was found and then airlifted by the helicopter and handed into...
