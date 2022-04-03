Germantown police looking for bus that sideswiped vehicle on freeway

PHILADEPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are asking for the public’s help to track down some suspects. Police say they robbed and carjacked a man at gunpoint early Friday morning in Germantown. The incident happened at a gas station at Wissahickon Avenue and Rittenhouse Street. The suspects got away with the victim’s white BMW. The victim was not injured. If you have any information, call the police.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 21 DAYS AGO