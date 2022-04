CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. — For the tenth consecutive year, the Southeast Missouri State Cyber Defense team has won the Missouri Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition (CCDC). The Southeast Cyber Defense team competed against 14 other Missouri teams in the CCDC in February. During the virtual competition, the team was put into a semi-realistic scenario where they were tasked with defending a network from active threats and attacks while performing information technology tasks.

FAIRBURY, IL ・ 18 DAYS AGO