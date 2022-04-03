ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chico, CA

Woman arrested for alleged commercial burglary

By Michael Weber
Paradise Post
 3 days ago

A woman was arrested for allegedly committing a commercial burglary Friday, according to a Chico Police Department press release. Chico Best Buy employees reported a woman, later identified as Meagan Wade...

