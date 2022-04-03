President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden Visit Wilmington To Celebrate Commissioning Of USS Delaware

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden were in Wilmington Saturday to celebrate the commissioning of a submarine named after his home state. Saturday’s ceremony was held at the Port of Wilmington.

The USS Delaware is a nuclear powered vessel. It is the first navy vessel named after Delaware in nearly a century.

“It’s always a good day when I get to celebrate Delaware or spend time with service members and their families,” President Biden said.

“Sailors, as you venture to new waters, know that the families who remain ashore, will not be forgotten by your president or by me,” Jill Biden said.

One fun fact about the USS Delaware: it’s longer than a football field.