ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, DE

President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden Visit Wilmington To Celebrate Commissioning Of USS Delaware

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hcSxz_0exoQGte00

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden were in Wilmington Saturday to celebrate the commissioning of a submarine named after his home state. Saturday’s ceremony was held at the Port of Wilmington.

The USS Delaware is a nuclear powered vessel. It is the first navy vessel named after Delaware in nearly a century.

“It’s always a good day when I get to celebrate Delaware or spend time with service members and their families,” President Biden said.

“Sailors, as you venture to new waters, know that the families who remain ashore, will not be forgotten by your president or by me,” Jill Biden said.

One fun fact about the USS Delaware: it’s longer than a football field.

Comments / 11

Alexander Takacs
2d ago

You mean they are just out for a stroll before going back to DC for a visit there LETS GO BRANDON

Reply
4
Related
The Independent

Jill Biden complained about husband choosing Kamala Harris as running mate, book claims

First Lady Jill Biden was apparently less than enthusiastic about Kamala Harris’ selection as her husband’s running mate, according to a new book reporting on the election and first year of the 46th president.In This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden, and the Battle for America’s Future, which will be published in May, New York Times reporters Jonathan Martin and Alex Burns write that the then-candidate’s wife was unimpressed by Ms Harris’s criticism of her husband during a primary debate in 2019.“There are millions of people in the United States,” they quote Ms Biden saying, according to an extract obtained...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Telegraph

Joe Biden calls Kamala Harris 'First Lady' in latest gaffe

Joe Biden has mistakenly referred to Vice President Kamala Harris as the “first lady” in the US president’s latest gaffe. Mr Biden mixed up his own wife with Ms Harris when noting that she was missing from an event because her husband, Doug Emhoff, testing positive for the coronavirus earlier that day.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Cape Gazette

Bidens seek variance to build wall at North Shores home

In a world where almost everything is regulated, even President Joe Biden isn’t immune to government bureaucracy. Months ago, the Cape Gazette reported the Department of Homeland Security, with the Secret Service as the subagency, awarded a $455,000 contract to Rehoboth’s Turnstone Builders for “purchase and installation of security fencing at 32 Farview, Rehoboth Delaware.” That’s the address of Biden’s home in North Shores, about a mile north Rehoboth Beach. He purchased the property in 2017.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
City
Wilmington, DE
Wilmington, DE
Government
Delaware State
Delaware Elections
Local
Delaware Government
Wilmington, DE
Elections
WTOP

First lady Jill Biden visits St. Jude, meets Ukrainian kids

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — First lady Jill Biden traveled to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Tennessee on Friday to meet with Ukrainian children with cancer and their families fleeing the war and seeking treatment in the U.S. Biden was greeted when she arrived at the Memphis hospital...
MEMPHIS, TN
Bakersfield Now

First Lady Jill Biden to visit Kern County Monday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — First Lady Jill Biden will visit Kern County next Monday, March 28, in part of the Biden-Harris Administration's Cancer Moonshot Initiative. Bakersfield will be her last stop on a three-city tour beginning Friday, according to the White House. The First Lady is scheduled to arrive...
KERN COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jill Biden
Person
Joe Biden
CBS Denver

First Lady Jill Biden Travels To Denver On Friday

DENVER (CBS4)– First Lady Jill Biden is coming to Denver on Friday. Her visit will begin with a finance event for the Democratic National Committee. Dr. Biden will then attend a Latino economic summit and then she’s the guest speaker at the Latin American Educational Foundation’s Gala 2022. The gala, “Moving Forward Together,” is Saturday, March 26, at the Fillmore Auditorium. Jill Biden, First Lady of the United States, delivers remarks during a visit to the U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Miami, in Opa-Locka, Florida, U.S., on February 18, 2022. (credit: Eva Marie Uzcategui Trinkl/Getty Images)
DENVER, CO
WBRE

This Week in Pennsylvania: Kellyanne Conway

(WHTM) —  In This Week in Pennsylvania, Dennis Owens reports the latest in Pa. policy and politics. In this week’s episode, Owens talks about the decrease in school audits and a bill that would make a workweek only four days instead of five. He will also talk about how the Pennsylvania Lottery has made tickets […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
60K+
Followers
19K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy