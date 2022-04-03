20-Year-Old Twin Brothers Dead After Trapped In Trenton House Fire, 4 Firefighters Injured: Officials

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — Neighbors are still in disbelief after intense flames left 20-year-old twins, who were on the spectrum, trapped inside a home in Trenton.

“It was very sad. It was real sad and traumatizing because you could still hear that lady scream for her kids,” neighbor Shaheria Winbush said. “You can see the fire just spewing from the bottom floor to the top and it just happened so quick – they had to jump out the second floor- the people that made it they jumped out the second-floor window and you just see them out here crying trying to get the twins out but they couldn’t.”

Shaheria Winbush says it started with an explosion around 7 p.m. Saturday on the 800 block of Carteret Avenue in Trenton.

Video shows the relatives who escaped watching helplessly as firefighters tried, again and again, to get in the house. The brothers did not survive.

“It was sad and it happened so quick, it happened super fast,” Winbush said

Eyewitness News spoke with the family who lives next door. They say their home received only minor damage such as broken windows and water damage.

“With the level of the blaze of this fire, it was very great that the fire service did extremely well that the fire did not go beyond the pace of was moving with,” neighbor Boka Yamah said.

Officials confirm that four firefighters were hurt trying to get it under control. One from burns to his face and the others were hurt when part of the structure collapsed. They were taken to the hospital and have since been released.

“They did well this whole block would’ve been gone,” Yamah said.

Trenton Mayor W. Reed Gusciora released a statement saying, “I am praying for this family who lost two sons tonight. This is heartbreaking and we will do everything we can do to support the family.”

On Sunday, donations from “Greater is He Ministries” began pouring in.

“They literally need this,” Winbush said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.