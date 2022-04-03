ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, NJ

20-Year-Old Twin Brothers Dead After Trapped In Trenton House Fire, 4 Firefighters Injured: Officials

By Jasmine Payoute
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WXfOu_0exoQF0v00

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — Neighbors are still in disbelief after intense flames left 20-year-old twins, who were on the spectrum, trapped inside a home in Trenton.

“It was very sad. It was real sad and traumatizing because you could still hear that lady scream for her kids,” neighbor Shaheria Winbush said. “You can see the fire just spewing from the bottom floor to the top and it just happened so quick – they had to jump out the second floor- the people that made it they jumped out the second-floor window and you just see them out here crying trying to get the twins out but they couldn’t.”

Shaheria Winbush says it started with an explosion around 7 p.m. Saturday on the 800 block of Carteret Avenue in Trenton.

Video shows the relatives who escaped watching helplessly as firefighters tried, again and again, to get in the house. The brothers did not survive.

“It was sad and it happened so quick, it happened super fast,” Winbush said

Eyewitness News spoke with the family who lives next door. They say their home received only minor damage such as broken windows and water damage.

“With the level of the blaze of this fire, it was very great that the fire service did extremely well that the fire did not go beyond the pace of was moving with,” neighbor Boka Yamah said.

Officials confirm that four firefighters were hurt trying to get it under control. One from burns to his face and the others were hurt when part of the structure collapsed. They were taken to the hospital and have since been released.

“They did well this whole block would’ve been gone,” Yamah said.

Trenton Mayor W. Reed Gusciora released a statement saying, “I am praying for this family who lost two sons tonight. This is heartbreaking and we will do everything we can do to support the family.”

On Sunday, donations from “Greater is He Ministries” began pouring in.

“They literally need this,” Winbush said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
CBS Philly
CBS Philly

60K+

Followers

19K+

Posts

22M+

Views

Follow CBS Philly and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
CBS Philly

Isiah Roberts Charged With Murder In Connection To Stray Bullet That Killed 9-Year-Old Sequoya Bacon-Jones In Trenton

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) – Raw emotion in Trenton on Wednesday as a grieving mother and law enforcement officials reacted to the arrest of an alleged teen gunman. He’s accused of opening fire during a fight, killing a 9-year-old girl who was playing outside her home. The news conference at the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office over the arrest was emotional for everyone involved, including experienced law enforcement officers. We also heard from the young victim’s mother, who praised the good police work that led to the arrest of her daughter’s alleged killer. “I want to thank TPD, detectives,” Shea Bacon-Jones said. Nineteen-year-old Isiah Roberts is...
TRENTON, NJ
Daily Voice

1 Killed, 1 Airlifted In Fatal South Jersey Crash (DEVELOPING)

One person was killed and another critically injured in a South Jersey crash, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred before 7 a.m. on Friday, March 11 on Route 206 in Southampton, initial reports said. In addition to one fatality, a victim was being airlifted to an area...
ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Trenton, NJ
Accidents
City
Trenton, NJ
Trenton, NJ
Crime & Safety
10NEWS

Florida mother, 3-year-old twins found dead in car

MELBOURNE, Fla. — A mother and her twin toddlers were found dead inside a car this past weekend after police say they responded to a report of a "suspicious vehicle" outside an apartment complex in Melbourne. At around 10:50 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to the Manatee Cove Apartments on...
MELBOURNE, FL
WKRC

Police say 9-year-old shot one, killed another

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (CBS Newspath/KYW/WKRC) - A 17-year-old boy that was shot Saturday evening died at a hospital in Philadelphia. Police say they responded to a report of a “person with a gun” at 4:43 p.m. for a teenage boy that shot himself and a baby. Once they arrived, they found the 17-year-old with a gunshot wound to the back of his head and a 7-year-old girl. The teenage boy was pronounced dead at 7:17 p.m.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fire#Firefighters#Accident#Eyewitness News
Andrei Tapalaga

Dead Mum Gives Birth 10 Days After Her Death

The baby spent a couple of days in the mortuary without anyone being awareCarokynabooth/Pixabay. A woman named Nomveliso Nomasonto Mdoyi from South Africa had complained of breathlessness for a couple of days after which she suddenly passed away. She was the mother of five other children at her home in the village of Mthayisi in South Africa’s southern Cape province. As presented by family members, she neither nor anyone else was aware that she was pregnant before her death, so it came as a big surprise to find a baby after 10 days she had died.
Trentonian

Trenton man is 4th murder victim of 2022

TRENTON – The capital city fourth murder victim of 2022 was identified as 46-year-old Albert Barnes. Barnes was shot in the chest multiple times Tuesday night on the first block of Camden Street around 6 p.m. He was pronounced dead a short time later, prosecutors said. No arrests have...
TRENTON, NJ
NBC News

Cousin of missing 17-year-old sentenced in relation to her disappearance on March 30

The 23-year-old cousin of missing 17-year-old Zion Foster has been sentenced in relation to her disappearance. Jaylin Brazier was charged with lying to a peace officer in the investigation into Zion’s disappearance. On Wednesday, March 30, Brazier appeared in court where he admitted that he had thrown his cousin’s body in a dumpster weeks earlier. He claimed that Zion had stopped breathing while they were smoking marijuana, and he didn’t know what to do.
EASTPOINTE, MI
Daily Voice

State Police ID Driver Killed On I-295 In South Jersey

Authorities have released the name of a Camden County man killed when his car struck a concrete barrier in Salem County. Anthony Joy Jr., 58, of Pine Hill, was driving a Nissan Sentra south on Interstate 295 in Carneys Point Township shortly before 8 a.m. on March 20, according to Trooper Charles Marchan, a New Jersey State Police spokesman.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Philly

Police: Suspect ‘Choke-Slammed’ South Philadelphia Dollar Tree Employee, Walked Away Laughing

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An assault was caught on tape inside a South Philadelphia Dollar Tree. Police say a couple got into a dispute with the cashier at the store on Oregon Avenue. Credit: Philadelphia Police The suspects started to leave, but that’s when investigators say the man started throwing merchandise around the store. He then walked over to the worker and “choke-slammed” the employee to the ground, according to investigators. The man walked out, laughing. This happened on March 6. If you recognize the suspects call police.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

2 Young Girls Killed In Two-Alarm Hellertown House Fire

HELLERTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — Two young girls died in a two-alarm house fire on Friday in Hellertown, Northampton County that sent four others to the hospital, officials say. The fire occurred just before 1 a.m. at 630 Linden Street. Officials identified the victims as 15-year-old Brianna Baer and 10-year-old Abigail Kaufman. Both of them were pronounced dead at St. Luke’s Hospital in Bethlehem. An autopsy will be performed on Monday to determine the cause of death, according to a release. While officials work to determine the cause of the fire, the community is wrapping its arms around the family. Fast-moving flames and smoke...
HELLERTOWN, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Police Searching For Suspect Who Allegedly Fired At Officer, Night Club Security Guard In Powelton

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police hope new surveillance images will help them find the suspect in an officer-involved shooting outside a nightclub. Police say an officer was working a nightclub detail on Lancaster Avenue in Philadelphia’s Powelton neighborhood. They say security guards got into a fight with a man in front of the club. The man ran off, then returned, pulled out a gun and fired at the officer and a security guard, according to police. Investigators say both returned fire. The suspect got into a car and drove off. There were no major injuries. If you recognize the suspect, call Philadelphia police.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Independent

Teen who fell to his death from Orlando theme park ride was over weight limit for attraction, report says

A teenager who fell to his death from a 430ft high Florida theme park ride may have been to heavy to go on the attraction.Tyre Sampson’s family say that the 6ft5 14-year-old weighed 340 pounds, while the maximum weight for the FreeFall ride at Orlando’s ICON Park was 287 pounds, according to its manual.“Be careful when seeing if large guests fit into the seats. Check that they fit within the contours of the seat and that the bracket fits properly. If this is not so, do not let this person ride,” the manual reads.The youngster was killed while visiting...
ACCIDENTS
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
60K+
Followers
19K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy