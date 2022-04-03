ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evil Geniuses, TSM move to 4-0 in DPC ESL One Spring

Evil Geniuses and TSM ran their winning streaks to four games with sweeping wins to begin the Dota Pro Circuit North America: ESL One Spring competition on Saturday.

The Geniuses (4-0) defeated 4 Zoomers (1-3) in two maps, and then TSM (4-0) did the same to Wildcard Gaming (1-3) as Week 3 concluded.

When Week 4 begins Tuesday, Quincy Crew (3-0) will have the chance to join the co-leaders when they face The Cut (1-2). It’s the only match of the day.

Eight teams are competing in a single round robin over six weeks, with all matches best-of-three. The top two finishers qualify for ESL One Stockholm 2022, and the bottom two teams will be relegated to Division II for the next tour.

The Geniuses began their match with a 32-minute win on red and clinched it in 29 minutes on green. Azel L. “Abed” Yusop of the Philippines led the win with a kills-deaths-assists ratio of 8.5-2-11.5, while Nicolas “Gunnar” Lopez of the U.S. posted a 4-4-5.5 for the Zoomers.

TSM, playing on green, needed 41 minutes to win the first map against Wildcard, but had an easier time of it on the second, winning on red in 22 minutes. Jonas “SabeRLighT” Volek of the Czech Republic led the win with a KDA of 12.5-2-19.5. Jose Esau “esK” Perez Coronel of Mexico was at 3.5-6-4, and Cedric “Davai Lama” Deckmyn of Belgium posted a 3.5-10.5-4 for Wildcard.

Dota Pro Circuit North America: ESL One Spring standings, map record
T1. Evil Geniuses, 4-0 (8-1)
T1. TSM, 4-0 (8-0)
3. Quincy Crew, 3-0 (6-2)
T4. 4 Zoomers, 1-3 (4-7)
T4. Team DogChamp, 1-3 (3-6)
T4. The Cut, 1-2 (3-4)
T4. Wildcard Gaming, 1-3 (2-7)
8. simply TOOBASED, 0-4 (1-8)

Dota Pro Circuit North America: ESL One Spring prize pool and DPC points
1. $30,000, 400 points
2. $28,000, 240 points
3. $27,000, 160 points
4. $26,000, 80 points
5. $25,000, 40 points
6. $24,000, no points
7. $23,000, no points, relegated to Division II
8. $22,000, no points, relegated to Division II

–Field Level Media

