Colorado Springs, CO

Crash shuts down lanes of North Academy Boulevard near Austin Bluffs Parkway

By Sydnee Stelle
KRDO News Channel 13
 3 days ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The northbound lanes of North Academy are blocked right now from Austin Bluffs Parkway to Montebello due to a single vehicle crash.

Cars are being diverted around the accident. There is no estimated time of re-opening.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Melvin L Billups
3d ago

The county give out tickets because all they care about making money for the state.Bad drivers don't care about anything,no regard for life at all, and most of them are hit and run drivers period.

Colorado Springs, CO
