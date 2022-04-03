Crash shuts down lanes of North Academy Boulevard near Austin Bluffs Parkway

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The northbound lanes of North Academy are blocked right now from Austin Bluffs Parkway to Montebello due to a single vehicle crash.

Cars are being diverted around the accident. There is no estimated time of re-opening.

