Why Palantir Stock Jumped 15.9% in March

By Keith Noonan
 3 days ago

What happened

Shares of Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) gained 15.9% in March, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence . The data-analytics company's stock benefited from market momentum and bounced off a lifetime low that it hit in the previous month.

PLTR data by YCharts

After big sell-offs in February, the S&P 500 index rose 3.6% last month, while the Nasdaq Composite index climbed 3.4% across the stretch.In addition to positive market momentum, Palantir stock also appears to have gotten a boost from favorable coverage from analysts.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

Morgan Stanley 's Keith Weiss published a note on Palantir on March 7, raising his rating on the stock from "underweight" to "equal weight." The analyst cut his one-year price target on the stock from $24 per share to $16, but that had more to do with investors' decreased willingness to buy stocks trading at highly growth-dependent multiples. At the time of the note's publication, the analyst's price target still suggested a 40% upside.

Piper Sandler analyst Weston Twigg then published a note on March 9, initiating coverage on Palantir. The analyst gave the stock an "overweight" rating and set a one-year price target of $15 per share, suggesting a 31.5% upside.

Now what

Palantir stock hit a lifetime low of $9.74 per share in February, following the release of fourth-quarter earnings results and guidance that the market viewed as disappointing as selling pressures affected the broader market. However, the company's share price saw significant recovery, in conjunction with rebound momentum for the broader market, in March.

Palantir now has a market capitalization of roughly $28.1 billion and is valued at approximately 14 times this year's expected sales and 70 times expected adjusted earnings. The company expects revenue of $443 million in revenue in the first quarter, with a non-GAAP (adjusted) operating margin of 23%. For the full-year period, the company is guiding for an adjusted operating margin of 27%, and it expects annual revenue growth of 30% or more each year through 2025. There's a favorable long-term demand outlook for Palantir's services, but its stock will probably continue to see movement affected by the market's overall appetite for growth-dependent software stocks.

10 stocks we like better than Palantir Technologies
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Palantir Technologies wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 3, 2022

Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Palantir Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

