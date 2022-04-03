ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, MI

Midland library creating new learning opportunities after flood

By Victoria Ritter
Midland Daily News
Midland Daily News
 3 days ago
Olivia Rodgers, right, reads a book to, from left, Jeremy Rodgers, 9 months, Andrew Rodgers, 2, and Isla Gunden, 5, Thursday, March 31, 2022 at the Grace A. Dow Memorial Library, which is set to fully reopen to the public in early June. (Katy Kildee/Midland Daily News)

As destructive as the 2020 flood was, it has provided an opportunity for the Grace A. Dow Memorial Library to be used in new, engaging ways.

One of the new additions is a couple play sets in the children’s area – one for toddlers, one for older kids – which were donated by the Friends of the Library. Library Director Miriam Andrus explained it will provide families a free place to play all year round and the possibility of checking out nearby books or participating in storytime.

Two youth services office spaces were left empty during the pandemic. While the staff have been moved upstairs, the offices were repurposed. The first was transformed into a maker space called MID Lab. Grant money purchased equipment including sewing machines, heat presses and design computers installed with InDesign and Photoshop.

“We’ll be teaching introductory classes on how to use all of the equipment. Once people have taken the beginning courses, they can book time to come in and use the tools independently,” Andrus said.

The second office has been transformed into a nursing room and quiet space for toddlers. A community member provided funds for a rug and teepee, diaper changing station and tinted one-way windows which offer additional privacy.

“This was a really cool space that we didn’t have before,” Andrus said. “We were able to reevaluate our area and figure out what would be more useful than just having offices back here.”

Upstairs, the Friends of the Library ReTale Market will have new carpeting and shelving that will provide more of a coffee shop feel. Andrus explained the collections on the main floor will be slightly reorganized to better suit the needs of patrons, with staff on hand to answer questions.

The genealogy room is getting refreshed with a new coat of paint and wallpaper made from photos provided by the Historical Society of Midland County. The images will depict notable landmarks and features that are specific to Midland.

“I love that they included us. We’re excited to work with our nonprofit and government agencies in town,” said Jacob Huss, historical programs and exhibits manager. “We’re happy when we can share history in a public way.”

