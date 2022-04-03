ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alachua County, FL

Flood Warning issued for Alachua, Columbia by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-05 22:12:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-10 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Alachua; Columbia The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in northeast Florida Santa Fe River Near O`Leno State Park affecting Alachua and Columbia Counties. Additional information...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northeastern Brooks Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 05:32:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-05 00:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northeastern Brooks Range WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AKDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Very cold wind chills to 55 below and blowing snow occuring. Visibility could drop briefly to one half mile or less at times. Plan on poor visibilities and slick roadways to create difficult travel conditions at times. * WHERE...In Passes of the Northeastern Brooks Range. * WHEN...Until midnight Monday night. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...North winds gusting to 40 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow with briefly low visibility. Large snow drifts will form. Cold wind chills to 55 below zero will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. Winds will begin to decrease this evening, but cold wind chills will continue through midnight. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means periods of blowing snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

NOAA – NSW Warns Severe Thunderstorms in Florida, Critical Fire Weather in the Great Plains, and Mountain Snow in the Northwest

The latest weather forecasts reveal that some parts of the United States are still at risk of experiencing isolated severe weather events from Saturday to Monday, April 2 to April 4, affecting areas in the Florida Peninsula, the northern-central Great Plains, and the Pacific Northwest. Weather Forecast. The Weather Prediction...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Alachua, FL
County
Alachua County, FL
County
Columbia County, FL
City
Santa Fe, FL
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Columbia, Montour by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-31 16:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-01 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Columbia; Montour THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR COLUMBIA...SOUTHEASTERN MONTOUR AND SOUTHEASTERN SULLIVAN COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and have exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with these thunderstorms. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for central and north central Pennsylvania.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Franklin, Morris, Red River, Titus by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-07 14:23:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Wednesday morning at 1130 AM CDT. Target Area: Franklin; Morris; Red River; Titus The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Texas Sulphur River Near Talco affecting Morris, Titus, Franklin and Red River Counties. For the Sulphur River...including Talco...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO EARLY THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Sulphur River Near Talco, Texas. * WHEN...From this Tuesday evening to early Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 20 feet, Expect minor lowland flooding of the heavily wooded floodplain. Ranchers that may have cattle and equipment in the river bottoms should move them to higher ground. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:45 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 7.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this Tuesday evening to a crest of 21.5 feet during Wednesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage during Wednesday evening. - Flood stage is 20 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Grant, Sioux by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-06 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-07 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Grant; Sioux WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM MDT /10 AM CDT/ THIS MORNING TO 6 PM MDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the High Wind Watch, northwest winds up to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds up to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Grant and Sioux Counties. * WHEN...For the High Wind Watch, from Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening. For the Wind Advisory, from 9 AM MDT /10 AM CDT/ this morning to 6 PM MDT /7 PM CDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Objects left unsecured outside could be blown around. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds may continue into Wednesday.
GRANT COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Beaufort, Craven, Jones, Pamlico by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-31 19:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-31 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for eastern North Carolina. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please send your reports of hail and/or wind damage, including trees or large limbs downed, by calling the National Weather Service office in Newport at 1-800-889-6889. Target Area: Beaufort; Craven; Jones; Pamlico A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN JONES...CENTRAL CRAVEN...SOUTHWESTERN BEAUFORT AND SOUTHWESTERN PAMLICO COUNTIES At 735 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Bonnerton, or 10 miles southeast of River Road, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include New Bern, James City, Trent Woods, River Bend, Blounts Creek, Vanceboro, Askins, Cayton, Jasper, Tuscarora, Rhems, Edward, Grantsboro, Royal, Bonnerton, Cox Crossroads, Riverdale, Olympia, Maribel and Merritt. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Douglas by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-03 22:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-04 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Douglas PERIODS OF MODERATE TO HEAVY SNOW POSSIBLE THIS EVENING Periods of moderate to heavy snow will be possible this evening across portions of Northern Minnesota and Northwest Wisconsin, along and south of the Iron Range. Visibilities may drop to a half mile or less at times, and minor snow accumulations are possible on roadways. Snow accumulations of an inch or two may be possible on grassy and frozen surfaces. If traveling, use caution and use low beam headlights.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bowie, Cass, Morris, Red River, Titus by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 00:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-05 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 400 AM CDT for southwestern Arkansas...and northeastern Texas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bowie; Cass; Morris; Red River; Titus The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Little River County in southwestern Arkansas Southeastern McCurtain County in southeastern Oklahoma Northwestern Cass County in northeastern Texas Bowie County in northeastern Texas Central Morris County in northeastern Texas Eastern Titus County in northeastern Texas Southeastern Red River County in northeastern Texas * Until 115 AM CDT. * At 1222 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Arkinda to near Mount Pleasant, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Texarkana, Wake Village, Ashdown, New Boston, Foreman, Nash, Hooks, De Kalb, Naples, Redwater, Maud, Omaha, Red Lick, Wilton, Winthrop, Ogden, Us 259 And I 30 Intersection. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-31 10:26:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-02 00:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Arctic Coast BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AKDT FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Blizzard conditions occurring. Travel will be very difficult to impossible. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast. * WHEN...Until midnight Friday night. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...East winds gusting to 45 mph will cause whiteout conditions in blowing snow. Significant drifting of the snow is likely. Cold wind chills as low as 50 below zero will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel extremely difficult. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Alachua, Gilchrist, Southern Columbia, Western Alachua by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 09:12:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-19 22:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Eastern Alachua; Gilchrist; Southern Columbia; Western Alachua Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central Gilchrist, Bradford, northern Alachua, southern Baker, Union, southeastern Columbia and northwestern Clay Counties through 1045 PM EDT At 956 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Palestine Community to near High Springs. Movement was east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Gainesville, Starke, Lake Butler, Bell, Raiford, Worthington Spring, Alachua, High Springs, Fort White and Worthington Springs. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Billings, Golden Valley, Stark by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 14:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-05 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. Target Area: Billings; Golden Valley; Stark WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds up to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Billings, Golden Valley and Stark Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Objects left unsecured outside will be blown around.
BILLINGS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Massac, Pope, Pulaski by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-30 16:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-30 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for southern Illinois...and western Kentucky. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for southern Illinois...and western Kentucky. Target Area: Massac; Pope; Pulaski The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Pulaski County in southern Illinois Massac County in southern Illinois Southern Pope County in southern Illinois Southeastern Fulton County in western Kentucky Hickman County in western Kentucky Carlisle County in western Kentucky McCracken County in western Kentucky Ballard County in western Kentucky Western Graves County in western Kentucky * Until 545 PM CDT. * At 458 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles west of Karnak to near Union City, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Karnak around 505 PM CDT. Clinton around 515 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Fulgham and Mayfield. This includes the following highways Interstate 24 in Kentucky between Mile Markers 1 and 12. Interstate 24 in Illinois between Mile Markers 24 and 38. Interstate 69 in Kentucky between Mile Markers 1 and 23. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
MASSAC COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Fergus by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 20:56:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-06 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Fergus HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. * WHERE...Fergus County. * WHEN...Until Midnight MDT tonight. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
FERGUS COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Arches, Grand Flat by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-06 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-06 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Arches, Grand Flat FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM MDT WEDNESDAY WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected. * WHERE...In Utah, Arches/Grand Flat. In Colorado, Grand Valley. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
GRAND COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Franklin, Gasconade, Lincoln, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 22:13:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-05 22:22:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Franklin; Gasconade; Lincoln; Warren THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN LINCOLN NORTHWESTERN FRANKLIN...WARREN AND NORTHEASTERN GASCONADE COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Eastern Kiowa County, Lamar Vicinity, Prowers County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-06 09:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-06 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Eastern Kiowa County; Lamar Vicinity, Prowers County; Las Animas Vicinity, Bent County; Springfield Vicinity, Baca County; Western Kiowa County HIGH WIND WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 7 PM MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Kiowa, Bent, Prowers and Baca Counties. * WHEN...From 9 AM to 7 PM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages will be possible along with areas of blowing dust. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
BACA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Upper Yampa River Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 20:58:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-05 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Upper Yampa River Basin WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING Winds have decreased over the past hour and will remain below critical levels during the remainder of the night. Therefore, the Wind Advisory has been allowed to expire.
ROUTT COUNTY, CO

