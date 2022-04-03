Haskell County Deputies Arrest 2 For Alleged Stolen Car, Drugs

Haskell County Deputies arrested two people after they said they found a stolen car and drugs during a traffic stop.

Deputies pulled over an SUV on Highway 2 near Whitefield late Thursday night.

They found that neither person in the SUV had a license and the vehicle was reported stolen out of Missouri.

Deputies said after searching the SUV, they found drug paraphernalia, marijuana and three paper car tags with different dates.

Deputies arrested Vegas Franklin and Chloe Watts.