Target to Host Buy 2, Get 1 Free Deal on Games

By Cade Onder
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTarget is hosting a buy two, get one free deal on games this month. Video games are wildly expensive and are only getting more expensive, making it difficult to pick up the latest hits. Of course, services like Xbox Game Pass and the newly revealed revision of PlayStation Plus help offset...

comicbook.com

#Board Games#Xbox Game Pass#Dying Light 2#Video Game#Target#Playstation Plus
