Alabama State

COVID-19 hospitalizations drop to record low in Alabama

By Zach Hester
 3 days ago

ALABAMA (WHNT) — COVID-19 hospitalizations are at their lowest levels since the pandemic began more than two years ago.

According to the most recent data from the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH), 86 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Friday, April 1. That’s the lowest number of hospitalizations associated with the virus in the entire pandemic.

New COVID variant in Alabama not a concern for now, doctors say

Hospitalizations have been on a downward slope since the height of the Omicron variant earlier this year. On January 25, 2022, Alabama recorded 2,961 patients hospitalized with the virus, only a few short from the peak of 3,084 patients on January 11, 2021.

In his March message, State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said the trajectory of COVID-19 in Alabama was headed in the right direction.

“The numbers of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are declining, knowledge of the virus has grown, safe and effective vaccines are available to eligible people ages 5 and older in the United States,” Harris stated. “Most Alabamians have some immunity either from vaccines or past infection, testing is widely available, and several new oral antiviral treatments, and a pre-exposure prophylaxis for the immunocompromised are now authorized.”

Harris also noticed Alabama’s once solid red map, indicating every Alabama county was at a high risk of spread for the virus, now shows blues and yellows, signaling low or moderate risks.

FDA postpones meeting on Pfizer COVID vaccine for kids under 5

As of April 2, only one Alabama county, Sumter County, was labeled high risk.

In North Alabama, Franklin County is the only county labeled a substantial risk, one step down from a high risk. All other counties in North Alabama are either given a low or moderate risk.

For the latest on COVID-19 in Alabama, visit the Alabama Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard .

