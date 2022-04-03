Kansas returns to NCAA championship game for first time since 2012 after beating Villanova 81-65 in Final Four

Holly Rowe is a pro’s pro, but the longtime ESPN reporter made an unfortunate mistake during the national championship postgame ceremony on Sunday night. South Carolina defeated UConn in the NCAA Women’s Tournament national title game on Sunday night, giving Dawn Staley her second championship. Following the win,...
Charles Barkley guaranteed Kansas would win the men's college basketball national championship, and after a wild title game, he was proven right. For much of the game his prediction looked foolish, but the Jayhawks stormed back to beat co-host Kenny Smith's North Carolina Tar Heels 72-69. After the game, Barkley rubbed it in Smith's face.
North Carolina’s Brady Manek had a very uplifting message for his Twitter followers, despite losing in the National Championship on Monday night. The Tar Heels were up 15 at halftime but saw that lead erased in the second half. The Kansas Jayhawks came all the way back and won, 72-69 to clinch their first National Championship since 2008.
North Carolina upset Duke in the Final Four on Saturday night, sending Coach K home with a loss in the final game of his career. Following the final buzzer, many Blue Devils players appeared to leave the floor before shaking hands with the Tar Heels players. Some Duke players remained...
It looks like we’ll be in for a fun second half at the NCAA Tournament women’s national title game on Sunday night. South Carolina, the No. 1 team all season, ran out to a big lead against UConn, though the Huskies have stormed back. It’s Gamecocks 35, Huskies...
The NBA lost a legendary coach and a legendary player today as former Coach of the Year Gene Shue passed away. He was 90 years old. Shue made his mark in college as an All-ACC guard at Maryland and then in the NBA as a five-time All-Star with the Pistons. But he really made his mark on the game with his 22-year run as a head coach.
The new order at Duke University is beginning to take shape. Just one day after longtime assistant coach Nolan Smith left the program to join the Louisville Cardinals, head coach Jon Scheyer added a new assistant to his 2022-23 staff. According to college basketball insider Jeff Goodman, Elon head coach...
Kansas captured its fourth national championship in program history via a thrilling 72-69 triumph over North Carolina Monday night in New Orleans. For Jayhawk fans, this not-so-simple fact is all that matters at the present moment and all that will matter in the immediate days and weeks ahead. That’s good. That’s the way it should be.
One of the best players from this year’s NCAA Tournament is going to be playing elsewhere next season. Doug Edert has told On3Sports that he will be transferring from Saint Peter’s after it had its magical Cinderella run during the tournament. He became a fan favorite throughout that...
Bryson Shaw has entered the transfer portal, becoming the second Ohio State defensive back to plan his departure on Monday. Shaw started 12 games for the Buckeyes last season, recording 59 tackles, one interception, and a fumble recovery. Yet the redshirt junior was likely to lose playing time in a replenished secondary welcoming back Josh Proctor from a leg injury along with other incoming recruits.
Nyckoles Harbor is one of the top-ranked football players in the Class of 2023, and you don’t even need to watch his football tape to see why. Harbor, a five-star recruit from Archbishop Carroll High School in Washington, D.C., recently took part in a 100 meter race at a track track and field event. He came in first with a blazing time of 10.32 seconds. He didn’t exactly blow away the field, but he stuck out among the other competitors — literally.
It’s never too early to talk college football. And on Tuesday, 247Sports‘ Brad Crawford collaborated with national analyst Bud Elliott to predict the win-loss records for a crowded Big Ten conference. Which, of course, includes the Ohio State Buckeyes. Given Ohio State’s favorable 2022 schedule and the return...
2022 NBA Draft prospects who improved their stock after March Madness originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. March Madness 2022 is over. This year’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament definitely lived up to the hype. Multiple upsets and last-second finishes busted brackets across the nation, with No. 1 Kansas coming out on top as the champions.
It all comes down to this. One game will determine which program caps off an incredible season, while the other will head into the offseason wondering, “What If”, as two of the best teams in the country meet in the National Championship Game. Watch the NCAA Women’s Basketball...
The men’s college basketball season in the state lasted deep into March.
Providence and Bryant both set foot on the national stage and were in no hurry to leave. The Friars celebrated their first Sweet 16 berth since 1997 while the Bulldogs swept Northeast Conference regular-season and tournament titles. Their first NCAA Tournament appearance gave...
It’s been nearly five decades since Providence enjoyed this sort of finish in the national men’s basketball polls. The Friars came in at No. 13 in the Ferris Mowers Coaches edition, which was released on Tuesday. They reached the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 25 years and bowed to eventual champion Kansas, 66-61, in Chicago on March 25.
North Carolina went on a late run to build a 40-25 halftime lead over top-seeded Kansas. The surprisingly one-sided start is one of the most lopsided beginnings in the history of the men’s NCAA tournament. According to David Worlock, NCAA Director of Media Coordination/Statistics, only three title clashes have...
Before the 2021-22 college basketball season started, there were a handful of teams a cut above the rest in the women's game. Among that group were the quartet of teams in the Final Four -- South Carolina, Louisville, UConn and the 2021 national champs, Stanford. While those teams were expected to be -- and were -- the cream of the crop this season, its the AP No. 1 and No. 2 teams from back in October who'll be playing for a national championship: the Gamecocks and the Huskies.
Texas Western upset college basketball when it used seven black players to knock off the No. 1 all-white Kentucky squad in the 1966 NCAA title game.
By rallying from 16 points down to beat North Carolina in the National Championship game on Monday night, Kansas broke the record for the biggest title game comeback that was held by the 1963 champion Loyola Ramblers.
