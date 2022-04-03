Dick Vitale shares bold prediction for Duke vs. North Carolina Final Four matchup

The Memphis Grizzlies with battle the Utah Jazz on Tuesday night. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series and make a Grizzlies-Jazz prediction and pick. These teams are in vastly different positions as the postseason approaches. The Grizzlies don’t have much at stake here, as they’ve essentially locked up the second seed in the Western Conference. Memphis doesn’t have much to play for here, but the opposite is true for the Jazz. Utah only has a game-and-a-half lead over the Minnesota Timberwolves for the sixth seed, a lead that they must maintain as the season comes to a close. If the Timberwolves, who also play on Tuesday night, catch up to the Jazz, Utah could be forced to play in the dreaded play-in tournament. A win here would go a long way in securing Utah’s playoff seeding, making this a huge game.

NBA ・ 12 HOURS AGO