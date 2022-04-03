ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Dick Vitale shares bold prediction for Duke vs. North Carolina Final Four matchup

By Gerard Samillano
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

For the first time in March Madness history, the UNC Tar Heels and the Duke Blue Devils will face off against each other. Their Final Four matchup is momentous in many ways. A win by the Devils will give Coach K a chance at winning the tournament for the last time...

