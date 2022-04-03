ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Linn County, OR

Lebanon man walking on I-5 struck & killed by motorist while trying to cross freeway

By News Staff
KATU.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLINN COUNTY, Ore. — A man died early Saturday morning after he was struck by a vehicle on Interstate 5 in Linn County, Oregon State Police said. Troopers and other first responders were...

