Lebanon man walking on I-5 struck & killed by motorist while trying to cross freeway

A hiker whose body was found in a Washington state river died after taking mushrooms, officials say.Alisonstar Molaf, 25, was reported missing on Friday after she became separated from a friend on the Wallace Falls Trail in Gold Bar, the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said.Rescuers from the sheriff’s office, including a swift water rescue team, were unable to find her on Friday, but discovered her body on Saturday morning.“It is believed the two hikers were under the influence of mushrooms,” the sheriff’s office said. “The death appears to be accidental.”The hiking trail is situated on the western edge of the...
Weeks after her brother's death, Monica Hampton is still trying to process what happened. “I’ve been trying to sleep, but I can’t,” she said. “This has been on my mind, so it’s like I need to reach out get his story out there.”. Hampton told...
PLAINFIELD, Ind. (AP) — A man has been arrested after shooting and wounding a tow driver and taking his truck near an Interstate 70 rest stop southwest of Indianapolis. The Indianapolis Star reports that state police said the tow driver attempted Friday morning to help after the man’s vehicle had stopped along the highway’s shoulder […]
(CBS4) – Authorities closed Highway 93 after a deadly head-on crash with a semi-truck and a vehicle on Tuesday morning.
(credit: CDOT)
According to Colorado State Patrol, troopers responded to the call just after 7:30 a.m. It happened between Highway 72 and Leyden Road, and that’s the area that was closed before 8 a.m.
An occupant in the passenger vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
The semi caught fire, but CSP says no other injuries have been reported.
Crash investigators are looking into whether a third vehicle was involved in this crash, and the cause remains under investigation.
Hwy 93 is closed in both directions between Hwy 72 and Leyden Rd in #Jeffco due to a head on collision. Please avoid the area and find alternative routes until the accident is cleared. #JCSO pic.twitter.com/xLOHTIiOE5
— Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) March 29, 2022
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office asked drivers in a tweet to avoid the area.
Highway 93 runs between Boulder and Golden on the west end of the Denver metro area.
A hiker fell to her death in front of her husband while walking in the Utah wilderness, police said.The Sevier County Sheriff's Office said on Sunday that Candice Thompson, 26, of Richfield, Utah, died in hospital that evening after falling between 75 and 100 feet from a cliff.Ms Thompson and her husband had been hiking in an area known as the "Bull's Head", with local search and rescue (SAR) officers receiving a distress notice at 1pm."At the time her husband was with her and called 911 while running to try to get to her," the sheriff's office said of Ms...
A man vanished after he ran out of gas on an ATV ride, police said. Now his remains have been found in the Arizona desert. Felipe Calderon Zamora, a 39-year-old from Bullhead City, Arizona, was reported missing July 13 after he never returned from an ATV ride through the desert, the city police department said. Family members said he ran out of gas.
A 71-year-old skier was found dead after he vanished from an Oregon resort, officials said. The man’s skiing partner reported him missing Friday, March 11, at Mt. Ashland Ski Area in southern Oregon. “A search was initiated by Mt. Ashland Ski Patrol and supported by Jackson County Search and...
A 9-year-old boy with disabilities was thrown across a classroom by a school worker in Oregon, a lawsuit says. The child’s mother, Tiria Jones, filed the lawsuit against the Multnomah Education Service District in Portland after she saw video footage of the incident on Sept. 7, 2021, according to a complaint filed March 14.
Four people died and several were injured after a driver in Salem, Oregon, crashed a car into a homeless encampment early Sunday morning. Police arrested Enrique Rodriguez Jr, 24, on Sunday evening. He was charged with four counts of first-degree manslaughter, second- and third-degree assault and six counts of reckless endangerment.
One person died and another was in critical condition after both fell 200 feet at Mount Hood, officials in Oregon said. The two climbers fell from the mountain in the Leuthold Couloir area on the west side of the mountain shortly after 5 p.m. on March 6, leading officials to launch a two-day search-and-rescue operation to find them, according to a news release from the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office. One of the climbers called 911 and was able to use a Garmin inReach communication device to reach an emergency contact.
OLDSMAR - A 6-year-old girl trying to cross an intersection with her mother and 10-year-old sister Saturday evening was struck and killed by a car, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office. The girl, whose name was not released, was attempting to cross W Petersburg Drive southbound at Bayview...
While we've watched a whole host of interesting TeslaCam videos published by Wham Baam Teslacam, this one certainly works to stand out. As you'll see in the video, a Tesla Model 3 owner deals with about 20 minutes of crazy road rage, and reportedly, he couldn't get any help from the police.
A “heroic” neighbour who sacrificed his own life to save a two-year-old boy died after being repeatedly hit with a dumb bell, a coroner has said.Thames Valley Police found the body of highways officer Richard Woodcock, 38, when they forced their way into a property at Denmead, in Two Mile Ash, Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire, after being called to an ongoing disturbance at about 9.40am on June 26.He had gone to the next door flat to help the boy, who was thought to be in danger, Milton Keynes Coroner’s Court heard.Kelvin Odichukumma Igweani, 24, was pronounced dead at the scene after...
A harrowing scene unfolded in Memphis earlier today when a man jumped to his death from the top of a Memphis overpass. Based on multiple videos shared on social media, a subject stood atop an overpass for several minutes. From multiple angles, you could see a figure in the distance standing still near vehicles that were parked along the I-40 at Sam Cooper.
SALEM, Ore. — The man charged in a crash that killed four people at a Salem homeless camp was allegedly driving recklessly hours beforehand. According to court documents, a woman reported Enrique Rodriguez Jr. was driving recklessly 12 hours before the crash. She told dispatchers he was spinning tires...
A child has died after being found near the White Cliffs of Dover, police have said.Kent Police said the child - whose age and gender has not been disclosed - was rushed to a local hospital after authorities attended the scene on Monday.They were later pronounced dead. HM Coastguard said they led a response after a child was reported missing at Langdon Battery by the cliffs in Kent.Coastguard rescue teams, a search and rescue helicopter and a RNLI lifeboat were among the teams sent to the area. “The child was found and then airlifted by the helicopter and handed into...
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Petersburg Police say a man is dead and a woman is seriously hurt after they were hit by a car while crossing the road Saturday night. It happened at 10:30 p.m. on 62nd Avenue North near Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street. Officers say...
A Toney man was killed early Tuesday when he was struck by a vehicle. Michael Daniel Sutherland, 33, was hit while walking in the roadway of U.S. 431 near mile marker 310, about 10 miles north of Guntersville in Marshall County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. He was...
Comments / 0