Lebanon man walking on I-5 struck & killed by motorist while trying to cross freeway

(CBS4) – Authorities closed Highway 93 after a deadly head-on crash with a semi-truck and a vehicle on Tuesday morning. (credit: CDOT) According to Colorado State Patrol, troopers responded to the call just after 7:30 a.m. It happened between Highway 72 and Leyden Road, and that’s the area that was closed before 8 a.m. An occupant in the passenger vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. The semi caught fire, but CSP says no other injuries have been reported. Crash investigators are looking into whether a third vehicle was involved in this crash, and the cause remains under investigation. Hwy 93 is closed in both directions between Hwy 72 and Leyden Rd in #Jeffco due to a head on collision. Please avoid the area and find alternative routes until the accident is cleared. #JCSO pic.twitter.com/xLOHTIiOE5 — Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) March 29, 2022 The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office asked drivers in a tweet to avoid the area. Highway 93 runs between Boulder and Golden on the west end of the Denver metro area.

ACCIDENTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO